Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics Welcomes Renowned Economist Dr. Abhinay Muthoo as New Dean

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: The Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) is pleased to announce that Prof. Abhinay Muthoo has been named as the new Dean. With an impressive career spanning over 37 years in teaching, research, and administration, Prof. Muthoo's arrival marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for MDAE.

A Legacy of Excellence:

Prof. Muthoo's distinguished career includes teaching positions at renowned institutions such as the London School of Economics, Cambridge, Harvard, Essex, and the University of Warwick.

As an alumnus of the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. holder from Cambridge University, his educational background reflects his commitment to academic rigor and intellectual pursuit. Prof. Muthoo's leadership as Head of the Department of Economics at Warwick and as Dean of Warwick in London demonstrates his ability to drive excellence in both research and administration. One of Prof. Muthoo's primary objectives is to enhance MDAE's curriculum to ensure students receive a cutting-edge education. This focus aims to equip students with the analytical and quantitative skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing workplace.

MDAE offers two one-year specialized PG Diploma Programs, the PG Diploma in Economics and the PG Diploma in Data Science and Finance. These programs are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the job market. The faculty comprises esteemed industry experts who prioritize practical approaches to learning. By employing practical methods, MDAE ensures that students grasp complex concepts effortlessly. Additionally, students are expected to undergo training in programming languages such as R and Python, as well as utilize cutting-edge software including Power BI and Tableau for data visualization purposes.

An Invaluable Support Network:

MDAE students benefit from the institution's strong network, with many gaining acceptance into prestigious universities worldwide, including Oxford, Harvard, LSE, and Columbia. MDAE also provides 100% placement assistance. Their alumni are working at some of the leading corporations in the country such as J. P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Group, Ernst and Young, Reliance Industries, and many more. MDAE's esteemed Board members including Lord Meghnad Desai and Dr. Abhinay Muthoo, provide stellar recommendations for students, enhancing their prospects for admission. Additionally, the faculty recommendations and endorsements carry significant weight, given MDAE's track record of students excelling in leading universities worldwide.

Personalized Mentorship and Growth:

MDAE's dedication to individual student growth is exemplified by its comprehensive mentoring program. Each student is paired with a highly experienced and distinguished mentor from the corporate or academic sphere. The year-long mentorship fosters remarkable transformations in students' career aspirations and higher education goals, setting them on a path to success.

Enriching Experiences and Thought Leadership:

MDAE's commitment to intellectual vibrancy is showcased through its Speaker Series. Prominent global academic and corporate personalities deliver talks on various topics, including economics, finance, data science, public policy, and artificial intelligence. These sessions broaden students' perspectives and enrich their understanding of diverse fields, preparing them to navigate the complex challenges of the real world.

A Foundation for Research Excellence:

MDAE students do research under the guidance of our Faculty and Academic Board Members who are experts in their respective fields and have corporate experience. To name a few - Dr Ajit Ranade, Dr Tushar Poddar, Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, and Dr Mangal Goswami.

MDAE offers research opportunities for students to work as research assistants under faculty members on cutting-edge projects. Engaging in research nurtures students' critical thinking abilities, expands their knowledge base, and deepens their understanding of economic concepts and methodologies.

Looking Ahead:

The appointment of Prof. Abhinay Muthoo as Dean ushers in a new era of excellence for MDAE. His vision, coupled with the unique features of MDAE, positions the institution as a frontrunner in economics education. By equipping students with the necessary skills and providing opportunities for global exposure, MDAE prepares them to thrive in an interconnected world. The support of MDAE's alumni network, faculty, and mentors empowers students to achieve their academic and professional goals.

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics stands apart.

The Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics has been established as an institution of excellence to provide graduate students with the academic rigor and applied skills to meet the needs of a dynamic and globalized workplace. The programs have substantial input and participation by top-ranking corporates to improve the employability of students.

Economics education in India has not kept pace with developments in the workplace. There is a dearth of post-graduate programs which marry strong theoretical foundations with applied skills necessary for a rapidly globalizing economy. In particular, the Global Financial Crisis and the rise of Big Data have generated a need for a more practical education where students of economics and finance develop a new toolkit to analyze and address real-world problems.

For more information, visit https://www.meghnaddesaiacademy.org/.

Watch this informational video about MDAE for more details: bit.ly/3rgglqC

