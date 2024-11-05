Melbat Live and Chennaiyin FC have prolonged their cooperation agreement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India],November 5: The Melbat Live sports news portal will remain the title sponsor of Chennaiyin Football Club. The parties have agreed to extend their partnership for the 2024/2025 season.

Chennaiyin FC was founded on August 28, 2014. It is based in the city of Chennai and plays in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, also known as Marina Arena. The club has won the Indian Super League twice and puts a lot of emphasis on youth development structure.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Melbat Live logo will be placed on the front of Chennaiyin FC’s playing and training kits. Besides, the news portal's logo will be displayed on the football pitch, tickets, and the club’s social networks.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Chennaiyin FC. This club is one of the best-known in the country and has many loyal fans in South India. The contract extension underlines our commitment to the sports development in the region and will enhance our brand's recognition. We will continue to delight CFC fans with the most relevant information and breaking news about their favorite team,” said a Melbat Live spokesperson.

“For our club, the decision to extend the contract with Melbat Live was simple and meaningful. Our partnership helps strengthen the bond with the fans and provides the financial resources to reach new heights. We are confident that our combined efforts will help us achieve success in the new season.”

Melbat Live and Chennaiyin FC are organizing interactions with the players and fans via this association along with exciting activations at the stadium on match days and promotions with ticket giveaways and branded equipment. The club's fans will not be disappointed.

About Melbat Live

The Melbat Live international sports news portal provides the latest information on football, cricket, kabaddi and other popular sports in India. You will always find up-to-date news about teams, sports statistics, expert predictions and useful information on the most interesting matches on the Melbat Live platform. The news portal also actively promotes sports in India and other Asian countries.

About Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC is an Indian football club based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and was founded in 2014. The team has been playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) since its formation and is also taking part in the Durand Cup for the third consecutive season. Chennaiyin FC has won the ISL twice — in 2015 and 2017/2018. In 2019, the team made its international debut by participating in the AFC Cup.

