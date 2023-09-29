Menarini strengthens its presence in aesthetic dermatology in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: A. Menarini India Private Limited (‘Menarini India’), part of the Menarini Group, the world’s largest Italian biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in dermatology and aesthetics solutions worldwide, recently announced its expansion into the Indian aesthetics market. With a strong commitment to continuous innovation and addressing the unique needs of Indian consumers, the company has introduced ‘Definisse® Core Filler’ to the country, strengthening its comprehensive range of fillers and threads from RELIFE - a part of the Menarini group. The introduction of 'Definisse® Core Filler' is a testament to the company's premium scientific-based innovation, in delivering transformative aesthetic experiences.

Headquartered in Italy, together Menarini and RELIFE offer aesthetics physicians and surgeons a holistic approach to cosmetic medicine to attain effortlessly radiant skin for patients, through a combination of exclusive, skilfully crafted products and techniques. The company holds a strong and promising future for the aesthetics market in India, as it stands out as a long-term serious player with a rich legacy more than 135 years.

The 'Definisse® Core Filler' launch involved 75 key aesthetic dermatologists, cosmetologists, and cosmetic surgeons across India, who were given hands-on training in utilising the new filler effectively to equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills. The launch featured a distinguished panel of key stakeholders in the aesthetics industry, such as Dr Monisha Kapoor, Dr Chytra Anand, Dr Sukhbir Singh, Dr Nitin Sethi, Dr V.S Rathod, and Dr Rickson Pereira. They shared valuable insights and experiences emphasising the efficacy, safety, and ease of use of Definisse® Core Filler, empowering professionals to deliver exceptional, long-lasting patient results.

The launch of the 'Definisse® Core Filler' is a part of Menarini Group's larger commitment to investing and building a leading international dermatology company in India thereby fulfilling the aesthetic needs of the modern Indian consumer. Speaking on the same, Mr. Girisan K, Managing Director – Menarini Group said, "At Menarini, we foster a harmonious fusion of science, innovation, and expertise to unlock new dimensions of possibilities for patients seeking transformative aesthetic experiences. The launch of Definisse® Core Filler is one of the many ongoing efforts of our long-term mission to revolutionise the aesthetic landscape in India and provide advanced solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy. We aim to provide healthcare professionals with a complete range of solutions, covering fine lines, delicate areas, and the ability to shape and enhance facial contours like never before. Additionally, we provide complete offerings with the fillers & threads (PLCL) and plan to launch a new hydro booster in the near future."

According to Mordor Intelligence 2019 report, the aesthetic market in India is brimming with tremendous potential, with energy-based devices at 42.90% market share, followed by fillers at 22.1% of the aesthetic market. There is a high level of awareness among patients and physicians, resulting in increased patient satisfaction due to the advanced technologies now available. By combining cutting-edge technology, extensive research, and expert insights, Menarini is paving the way for the future of aesthetic solutions in India.

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, the world’s largest Italian biopharmaceutical company with a heritage of over 135 years and over 17,000 employees in more than 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini’s vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Anti-infectives, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men’s Health.

RELIFE inherits Menarini’s science-based and patient-centred approach to provide high-quality standards from development and manufacturing to medical education. RELIFE aims to promote a revolutionary way to approach the Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine markets. It lays its foundations on the scientific heritage and high-quality standards of the Menarini Group, which was established in Italy in 1886 and is the leading Italian pharmaceutical company in the world.

