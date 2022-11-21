Men’s Day Exclusive: Know About Vipul Taneja- The Man Who Redefined Affiliate Marketing In India

November 21: Adsparkx is an innovative MarTech company that has revolutionized affiliate marketing in India. Founded by Vipul Taneja, this pioneering firm helps brands to acquire high quality and engaging users across the globe using data driven decisions. Leveraging all things brilliant from the world of marketing and advertising, Adsparkx provides brands with direct access to top-tier publishers and offers end-to-end solutions for creating successful campaigns.

Their focus on customer satisfaction, intelligent data analysis and comprehensive reporting makes them one of the most trusted partners for businesses seeking the highest performance levels.

Vipul Taneja is a first-generation entrepreneur as well as an Electrical Engineering graduate from India. His passion for marketing and advertising drove him to create Adsparkx, which has become the leader in affiliate marketing in India. He is known for his people-centered strategies that have helped many businesses reach their goals.

With his vast knowledge of performance marketing and out-of-the-box thinking, Vipul has put the company on a path for success.

His enthusiasm for gadgets and technology has made him a popular speaker at conferences and events. Vipul’s years of experience and knowledge have been a source of inspiration for up-and-coming marketers of today’s internet age. Undoubtedly Vipul Taneja will continue to grow and be an inspiring leader in the world of marketing.

Adsparkx believes in celebrating its employees each and every day. And on Men’s day, every year, they pay special tribute to the men of their company and express how blessed they feel to have them. A heart-felt appreciation of the male employees, their hard work and dedication is the hallmark of their celebrations on this special day.

This year too, Adsparkx has celebrated Men’s day with great enthusiasm and zeal. In order to celebrate all the male employees, they were given a personalized note, along with a planter for the desk as a token of appreciation. It was an exciting occasion filled with joy and laughter and made everyone feel special. Adsparkx always expresses gratitude towards its employees for their relentless efforts and unfaltering commitment to excellence.

The core values which Adsparkx follows are Innovation, Integrity, Efficiency and Respect. They are the foundation stones of the company and have enabled Adsparkx to scale new heights of success. Besides the work, Vipul has always been passionate about giving back to society and working towards making the world a better place. He has promoted diversity in his team and always welcomes ideas from all sections of the society.

