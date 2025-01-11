Mental Wellness Begins with Social Well-being: ES Chakravarthy’s New Focus in Education

New Delhi [India], January 11: As the world faces rising mental health challenges, an increasing realization has emerged: mental wellness cannot be attained in isolation. ES Chakravarthy, an educational visionary and holistic well-being advocate, emphasized the important relationship between social well-being and mental wellness, suggesting an educational framework that equally supports relationships and academic excellence.

The Rise of the Mental Health Crisis

The problems related to mental health among students have become global causes of concern. The pressure, distractions from technology, and social disconnection are fuelling an increase in stress, anxiety, and depression. ES Chakravarthy says, “While schools have traditionally focused on academic success, the time has come to prioritize mental wellness as an integral part of education.”

Social well-being, defined by healthy relationships, the feeling of belonging, and supportive communities, is the bedrock for maintaining mental health: “Without concrete social attachments, even the greatest academic successes may seem hollow,” says he.

Education as a Beacon of Light for Social Well-Being

ES Chakravarthy advocates for educational institutions that are to be the focus of social interaction as well as emotional development. Schools can harness empathy, collaborative work, and inclusiveness to become places where students feel safe and valued.

Other initiatives that schools could put forward include:

Social Skills Curriculum: This would include programs that develop communication skills, conflict and anger management skills, as well as the teaching of skills related to emotional intelligence.

Peer Support Networks: Such networks would involve nurturing student-led groups “to create safe space for sharing experiences and providing mutual support.”.

Activities for Community Engagement: Activities involving students in community service to develop empathy and a sense of responsibility.

Mental Health Workshops: Preparing students to recognize such stressors and their respective emotional challenges.

Parent-Teacher Collaboration: Providing cohesive responses for students at school and home.

“Social well-being initiatives not only expand mental capabilities but also contribute towards boosting academic performance, creativity, and overall life satisfaction,” notes ES Chakravarthy.

The Role of Teachers and Educators

The educators are the forces that build up the social and emotional fabric of a school. ES Chakravarthy also points to the need for training programs that could prepare teachers for establishing inclusive and supportive classrooms. “Teachers are not merely educators; they are role models and mentors. Giving them the skills to handle the emotional needs of students is important,” he says.

Policymakers and Community Leaders

ES Chakravarthy requests policymakers, school administrators, and out-of-school community leaders to recognize the interdependence of mental and social well-being. Investing in programs for social well-being, he believes, can put endeavors towards combating the larger mental health crisis at the forefront with educational institutions.

He said:

“Mental health begins with being connected, valued, and understood. Our education systems should change to build these connections and prioritize social well-being. Only then can we prepare students for truly meaningful lives.”

About ES Chakravarthy:

ES Chakravarthy has also been involved in advising educational institutions, universities, and startups as a Strategic Advisor. As a progressive thinker, he has been propagating the concept of bringing holistic well-being within the ambit of education by empowering students and building a more liberal society.

