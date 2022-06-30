'Mera Shehar, Sunder Shehar' campaign on environment protection launched by Chandigarh Welfare Trust along with Chandigarh Tourism

The Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), in association with Chandigarh Tourism Department launched the 'Mera Shehar, Sunder Shehar' campaign at Sukhna Lake. Aligning its goal with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal Number 15, CWT with this campaign seeks to work for the beautification of Chandigarh, besides raising awareness and celebrating environmental action.

Environment protection and awareness rally were flagged off by famed actor and cricketer Yograj Singh, who was the chief guest, while S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, CWT, Col Jasdeep Singh Sandhu, Director, Civil-Military Affairs, Western Command, Indian Army and Harpreet Sandhu, Chairman, Punjab Infotech were prominent among the present on the occasion.

The volunteers of the CWT distributed over 500 saplings for plantation among the residents of the city, along with water bowls for birds and dogs, even as a large number of trees were planted in different areas of the city by the volunteers themselves. Besides, nests and clay bowls for birds were also installed on the trees, as well as distributed among the public to create a conducive environment for the birds, especially in the sweltering heat. The event also witnessed various activities like street plays and wall painting across the city beautiful.

On this occasion, the Chandigarh Welfare Trust also launched 'Mera Shehar, Sunder Shehar', a green campaign that seeks to work for the beautification of Chandigarh, besides raising awareness and celebrating environmental action through different activities.

Speaking about the campaign, CWT Chief Patron, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu said that while Chandigarh is a synonym to beauty and greenery, leading to it being also called the City Beautiful, things are not the same anymore.

"With the pacier increase in the urbanization, the pollution level as reflected in the deteriorating Air Quality Index and the global warming is increasing. There is a dire need to not only preserve but also enhance the greenery and beauty of the city and CWT's 'Mera Shehar, Sunder Shehar' campaign is a step in this direction, towards a prosperous, pollution-free and beautiful Chandigarh," said Sandhu, also the Chancellor of Chandigarh University.

Under the campaign, the Trust has set a target to plant over 50 thousand trees across Chandigarh in the next 1 year, thus increasing the forest cover and helping Chandigarh in air quality index.

The Chandigarh Welfare Trust along with the Forest Department, Horticulture Department and Urban Affairs Ministry aim to do just that, preserving and further consolidating the tag of the city beautiful.

"The Trust also aims to carry out various activities such as wall paintings, with a target to cover at least 6 sectors in next 6 months. The Trust has already started with a beautiful painting at sector 42. Apart from this, street plays will be organized from time to time for raising awareness about environmental protection, besides encouraging people to plant saplings to prevent contamination of the environment," said Sandhu, expressing confidence that Chandigarh will regain its glory in terms of rankings, like Ease of Living Index and Swachh Survekshan.

He also appealed to the public to not just plant trees but also take responsibility of them afterwards.

Emphasising that the protection of the environment was deeply rooted in our rich and diverse values, Yograj Singh called for connecting the youth with our culture.

"From the times immemorial, our culture has had the protection of environment embedded in its very roots, calling for the protection of flora and fauna near us. However, as we drifted away from our cultural values, we also got away from the protection of the environment," said Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

"It is our collective responsibility to impart these values to the current generation and the upcoming generations and reconnect them with our rich culture, to save the environment and to save the future," added Singh.

Earlier, the CWT organised an Environment protection and awareness rally, in which around 500 people including the general public from businesses, civil society, and educational institutes, along with volunteers of the CWT participated.

Applauding the initiative, Col Jasdeep Singh Sandhu said that the efforts of Chandigarh Welfare Trust for the upliftment of the city and the residents are commendable. He said that CWT is fulfilling its responsibility towards the city with full commitment by organizing various health check-up camps and cleanliness campaigns, and urged other organizations and NGOs of the city to cooperate with the CWT and work on its lines for the upliftment of Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Welfare Trust is a not-for-profit organization founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu and committed to the city and citizens' welfare of Chandigarh. The organization aims to improve the citizens' living experience in Chandigarh and revive the city's historically endorsed model status to again serve as a benchmark for other cities in India, and those around the world. The organization aims to work together with key city stakeholders and develop pragmatic and sustainable solutions to critical challenges faced by the communities of Chandigarh.

