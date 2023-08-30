Mercedes, BMW India, G Square, JK Tyres & Ashok Leyland bags BARC’s awards

SRV Media

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30: Renowned brands like JK Tyre, Haier Appliances, Redmi, Uber, G Square Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Maybelline, L&T Finance, Louis Philipee and Swiggy were recently honored and awarded with the BARC Prestigious Brands of India 2023 award. Similarly, Apollo Pharmacy, LG Appliances, Ashok Leyland, Fortis Hospital, G Square Realtors Pvt. Ltd, Havells, Mercedes-Benz, APL Apollo, Cipla, Air India, Reliance Jewels, BMW India, HDFC Bank, Kellogg’s Shapoorji Pallonji, Nestle KitKat, Tommy Hilfiger, and ICICI Bank went on to be awarded the BARC Brand of Decade 2023 award. The awards organized by the Brand Advertising Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (BARC) were conferred to brands who have made remarkable achievements and have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields.

G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter was awarded with Prestigious Brands of India 2023 and Brand of Decade 2023 awards in the Real Estate category, making it the first and only South Indian Real Estate brand to win both the recognitions. The event organized by BARC, which saw the attendance of some of the biggest national and international brands took place in Marriott Hotel, Goa.

The accolade was presented to Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited, and Mr. Junaith Babu, Chief Operating Officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited in recognition of G Square's exemplary contribution to the real estate industry. The brand is currently recognized for pioneering and introducing plot development with world-class amenities within the urban city landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “ We are extremely elated and honored to be recognized and awarded with the Prestigious Brands of India 2023- Real Estate and Brand of Decade 2023 organized by BARC amongst some of the biggest brands in the world. These awards symbolize and successfully manage to capture all the incredible milestones we have achieved within the short span of two years in the plotted development market and 11 years of rich expertise in the Land Acquisition market. In the retail plotted development market, we focussed on providing customers with quality residential plots within a secured community with luxurious world-class amenities at the right price in prime and upcoming locations. In the Land Acquisition market, we have been very widely recognized for providing large parcels of land to esteemed large-scale companies such as TVS, Murugappa, TCI, Larsen & Toubro, Indiabulls, CEAT, CCI, JK Tyres, Capital Land, Elgi, and many others. Through our retail real estate wing of plotted development, we have gone to be the first of our kind, where have been instrumental in contributing bigger real estate developmental aspects which no other company has managed to achieve before such as higher returns, increased land appreciation rate, and much more.”

Adding to this, Bala Ramajeyam, said, “ Within just two years we have managed to become South India’s largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu’s no.1 real estate developer, where we have successfully managed to set up business presences in locations such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Hyderabad, Ballari, Bengaluru, Ambur, Theni, Udumalpet, Thirupattur and Dindigul catering to more than 10000+ customers and selling more than 2000+ acres of land. In the Land Acquisition real estate market, we have gone on to be the only private land aggregator in South India to deliver more than 2,000 acres of land to huge organizations. We however see this just as a beginning and are under plans to go much further. We appreciate the BARC’s effort in recognizing our effort to redefine the real estate industry and awarding us with these prestigious awards.”

The event also witnessed Latha Aranganathan - Chief Marketing Officer of G Square Realtors Private Limited receive the Marketing Meister Award, a special honor awarded to impeccable marketing personalities of top leading companies in India for her contributions in catapulting the brand’s marketing presence in the real estate industry.

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Ambur and Theni over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com

