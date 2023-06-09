Merck Foundation CEO in Partnership with African First Ladies Announce Winners of Their FASHION Awards 2022

BusinessWire India

Lusaka [Zambia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the African First Ladies, announced the winners of Merck Foundation's two FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes and Hypertension" 2022.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of "More than a Mother" campaign emphasized, "I am very proud to announce today the winners of our Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes and Hypertension" in partnership with my dear sisters, African First Ladies. Congratulations to all 23 winners. I loved the unique designs they shared with us and the messages on the outfits creatively conveyed important messages in line with the theme of the awards. I welcome our winners to our 'Fashion & Art with Purpose' community, as I strongly believe that Fashion and Art play a significant role in raising awareness about health and sensitive social topics and can bring about a culture shift in Africa."

The theme of "More Than a Mother" FASHION Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels and the theme of "Diabetes and Hypertension" FASHION Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

1. Charles Kaigwa Madambo, Kenya

2. Esther Awukubea, Ghana

3. Chanda Chola, Zambia

4. Oladipupo blessing, Nigeria

5. David Kwabena Appiah, Ghana

6. Ishola Adeyemi Theophilus, Nigeria

7. Oloyede Eniola, Nigeria

8. Adebayo Balikis Ireti, Nigeria

SECOND POSITION:

9. Ambe Odette Awah (Ody Fachy), Ghana

10. Rhoda Makena Mutegi, Kenya

11. Joel Musasa, Namibia

12. Fatou Aicha Gaye , Senegal

13. Libi Schmidt, Namibia

Here are the Winner of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2022:

FIRST POSITION:

1. Nelly Banda, Zambia

2. Simo Fotso Sidorova, Cameroon

3. Nuru Pelekamoyo, Tanzania

4. Eric Adomako, Ghana

5. Clare Asiimwe, Uganda

6. Linda Mensah, Ghana

7. Chewe Manase, Zambia

8. Dorcas Baliki, Ghana

SECOND POSITION:

9. Jude Aryeetey, Ghana

10. Bridgette Prah, Ghana

Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation', a pan African TV program to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like KTV in Kenya, NTV in Uganda, and GH One TV in Ghana and ZNBC in Zambia, AYV in Sierra Leone and LTV, Liberia, and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. "Our Africa" TV Program will soon be broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, BTV in Botswana, KTN in Kenya and QTV in The Gambia. "Our Africa" TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further added, "I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the 2023 Edition of the two Merck Foundation FASHION Awards 'More Than a Mother' and 'Diabetes & Hypertension', in partnership with African First Ladies."

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2023, announced in partnership with African First Ladies, all African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM and/or Stopping GBV at all levels.

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension", announced in partnership with African First Ladies, all African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of "Diabetes and Hypertension".

Who can apply?

All African Fashion Students and Designers.

Last Date of Submission

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2023: 30th September 2023.

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension": 30th October 2023.

How to Apply?

Please share original sketches as attachment(s) on:

submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "More Than a Mother" 2023 OR Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2023

Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail.

Prize money: 10 winners will be granted $500 each to execute their designs.

