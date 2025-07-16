Mercom India Renewables Summit 2025 Brings Industry Leaders to New Delhi This July

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 16: Mercom India will host its fifth edition of the Renewables Summit on July 24 and 25, bringing together all stakeholders that are shaping India's renewable energy industry. Top executives, policymakers, and investors influencing the energy sector will attend this flagship event at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

Mercom India Renewables Summit, powered by Mercom India's global research and market intelligence, is the only event in India solely focused on advancing the government's renewable goals.

'Where Policy Meets Ambition', the guiding theme of the Mercom India Renewables Summit, takes center stage once again as the prestigious event enters its fifth year. More than just a platform for comprehensive discussions across the renewable energy spectrum, the 2025 summit will feature expanded exhibits, a larger lineup of influential voices, industry collaboration, and deeper, action-driven dialogue that reflects the sector's growing opportunities.

"The fifth edition of the Mercom India Renewables Summit comes at a time of extraordinary opportunity. With global dynamics shifting, India has a chance to take a much larger leadership role and seize greater market share, but only if we act decisively to ensure policy stability and long-term clarity for investors," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

During the Summit, Mercom will also host the Mercom India Awards and the Mercom India Startup Pitch Competition for cleantech companies. The Mercom India Awards are the premier awards for the solar sector in India, recognizing exceptional achievements and the latest technology innovations that are driving the transformation of India's energy markets. The third edition of the Startup Pitch Competition offers a unique platform for startups in the sector to present their ground-breaking ideas to top investors and industry experts.

The two-day summit will feature dynamic panel discussions with top executives spanning the entire energy supply chain, including senior government officials, upstream and downstream industry leaders, and key financial decision-makers. During these high-impact sessions, stakeholders will tackle the most pressing topics shaping the sector, from domestic manufacturing, geopolitical landscape, to commercial and industrial (C&I) adoption, supply chain challenges, large-scale and hybrid projects, energy storage, green hydrogen, and achieving India's ambitious clean energy targets.

