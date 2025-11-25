Mercury Ev-Tech Limited Accelerates South Indian Expansion with Three New Showrooms Amidst Strong Financial Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Mercury Ev-Tech Limited, a pioneering force in the electric vehicle and renewable energy sector, is embarking on a significant expansion in South India with the inauguration of three new showrooms. This strategic initiative underscores the company’s commitment to broadening its market presence and enhancing customer accessibility across key regions, reflecting its ambitious growth trajectory.

The opening of these new facilities marks a pivotal moment in Mercury Ev-Tech’s expansion strategy, reinforcing its dedication to bringing its innovative range of electric vehicles closer to consumers in the South Indian market. Visual highlights from the celebratory inaugural ceremonies further underscore the company’s enthusiasm and the importance of this development in its ongoing success.

This expansion into South India follows closely on the heels of Mercury Ev-Tech’s recent successful launch of a new showroom in Gujarat, located at Mahadev E-vehicle, Opp. Ashtha Bakery, Vadi plot, Porbandar. This move is part of a continued effort to bolster the company’s market presence and outreach throughout India.

The expansion is supported by robust financial performance, as evidenced by the company’s recent quarterly and half-yearly results. For the second quarter of FY26, Mercury Ev-Tech reported a substantial 51 percent increase in net sales, reaching Rs 34.01 crore, and a 35 percent rise in net profit to Rs 1.72 crore compared to the first quarter of FY26. Looking at the half-yearly performance, net sales surged by an impressive 142 percent to Rs 56.58 crore, with net profit climbing 43 percent to Rs 2.99 crore in H1FY26 versus H1FY25.

Established in 1986, Mercury Ev-Tech Limited has built a diverse portfolio, primarily focused on the manufacturing and trading of electric vehicles and related renewable energy products. The company’s comprehensive service profile includes electric scooters, cars, and buses, alongside specialized offerings such as Electric Vintage and Golf cars. Furthermore, Mercury Ev-Tech excels in developing customized EVs for various applications, catering to the unique needs of the hospitality and industrial sectors.

