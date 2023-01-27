Meri Ayodhya, Mera Raghuvansh by Author Rajeev ‘Acharya’ Launched Worldwide

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27: Author Rajeev ‘Acharya’ is someone who can be considered a true achiever in all aspects, as he has earned several feathers of achievements to his cap. Moreover, his recently published book, “Meri Ayodhya, Mera Raghuvansh,” has proved that our author here is a person of action. His book covers the various incidents that took place in Lord Rama’s life and come under the category of ‘Religious Text.’ In addition, the honourable Governor of the state of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel presided over the book launch for Author Rajeev Acharya’s recently published title. This book launch event was held in the Governor House in the state capital Lucknow and was attended by some eminent personalities!

This newly released title by Author Rajeev ‘Acharya’, which is entitled “Meri Ayodhya, Mera Raghuvansh” is written with the aim of delivering the messages of Lord Rama to the common people and imparting the vital knowledge that can be learned from his life. The book delves deep into the historical and cultural significance of the city of Ayodhya and its association with the legendary Raghuvansh dynasty. Author Rajeev Acharya is also a respected ‘Acharya’ in Astrology and ‘Vastu Shastracharya’ in Vastu Vidya. Moreover, it should be noted here that many reputed newspapers, magazines, and organizations have honoured him.

Over the years, Author Rajeev ‘Acharya’ has received several prestigious awards too. Some of them include the Tulsidas Sahitya Samman, Sahitya Gaurav Award 2021, Literary Conductor, U.P. Sahitya Gaurav Samman 2021 by State Employees Literary Institute, Revant Sahitya Gaurav Samman 2022, Awadh Gaurav Jyotish Samman by Astrology Federation, Jyotish Gaurav Samman by Maharishi Parashar Vidyapeeth and International Vastu Icon by International Astrology Federation, Holland.

The book, “Meri Ayodhya, Mera Raghuvansh” by Author Rajeev ‘Acharya’, is available on all the top online marketplaces, including Amazon as well as Flipkart. Interestingly, on these online platforms, be it Amazon, Flipkart, or even Goodreads, the book has received several High Ratings and Positive Reviews within a month of its release. And, to achieve this valuable feedback in such a short span of time is itself a huge achievement. Now, the beautiful thing about this book is that it covers the various incidents in Lord Rama’s life that shaped the history of Bharatvarsha. The book also provides an in-depth introduction of Lord Rama as the ‘Pride of Raghukul’ and includes stories of his ancestors, described in a unique and engaging manner. The dialogues between characters in the book create a magical feeling for readers, as if God is speaking directly to them. Now, there is no denying that our author here knows the ways of creating an incredible read for readers of all ages. In addition, the readers’ community to carries a tremendous amount of love and respect for the author!

Many readers have praised the writing style of Author Rajeev ‘Acharya’ by calling it Incredible as well as Thought Provoking in their reviews on Amazon and Flipkart. The book is filled with several reading-worthy chapters that provide valuable lessons and knowledge for readers. Undoubtedly, this remarkable title, “Meri Ayodhya, Mera Raghuvansh,” is a highly recommended book for all those interested in learning more about Lord Rama’s life and the historical & cultural significance of Ayodhya. Well, after going through Author Rajeev Acharya’s literary work, one says easily says that in the coming days, he is going to be a very big name in the world of writing. As his work is simply a gem and top-notch written material that is bound to show a correct path to many of the readers.

The incredible writing that the author has carried out in his book, “Meri Ayodhya, Mera Raghuvansh.”

(https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0BPM2CZV4)is undoubtedly enough reason for you to shift your focus toward his work. Moreover, in the days to come, we may get to read many more such deep & incredible titles by Author Rajeev Acharya. His book not only teaches us about the journey of Shri Ram but also shows the emotional & ethical values of Dharma and presents the unconditional love of God at the same time. Therefore, it would not be wrong to acknowledge him as a ‘Literary Genius’ as he has simply presented an incredible work in the most creative & engaging manner to the readers!

