MeriBindiya Academy Wins India’s Best Beauty Academy for 5th Time at 2024 Awards

New Delhi [India], October 19: : The reputed and renowned MeriBindiya International Academy has been awarded the Best Beauty Academy in India consecutively for the fifth time at India’s Prestigious National Quality Awards, organized by Brand Empower, held on 28 September 2024. The award was presented by Bollywood Diva Mrs Raveena Tandon.

With a vision to transform beauty education, Mrs. Mahi founded MeriBindiya International Academy in 2016 and has always put in all her efforts to make it a leading academy. Though she comes from an engineering background, she was determined to do something for women’s welfare and contribute to women’s empowerment. The beauty of this academy is its excellence in teaching, up-to-date facilities, practical experience, and ability to shape beauty professionalism not only in India but all over the globe.

Setting the Standard in Beauty Education: MeriBindiya International Academy

MeriBindiya International Academy is known for maintaining the highest standards in beauty training, establishing itself as one of the sought-after beauty academies in the industry by beauty aspirants. The academy's comprehensive Master Cosmetology Course is considered the most prestigious program in the country, drawing in aspiring beauty professionals eager to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Situated near the Noida Sector 18 Metro Station and Rajouri Garden Metro Station in Delhi, the academy is easily accessible for students from across India. Its prime locations make it a favored choice for those pursuing quality education in beauty. Additionally, MeriBindiya has gained international acclaim, attracting students from countries like Australia, Canada, South Africa, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. This diverse student community enriches the learning atmosphere, offering a global perspective that enhances the overall educational experience.

With its dedication to excellence and accessibility, MeriBindiya International Academy is the top choice for individuals aiming to build a successful career in the beauty industry.

Building the futures of beauty professionals

MeriBindiya International Academy offers a wide range of courses such as a Diploma in Cosmetology, Master in Cosmetology, Diploma in Hairdressing, Master in Hairdressing, and Master in Makeup and Hairstyling. These programs equip students with both practical skills and theoretical knowledge necessary to thrive in a competitive beauty sector.

Apart from providing top-notch training, MeriBindiya is dedicated to ensuring 100% placement opportunities for the students. The academy has quite a good reputation with the leading beauty brands in the country both in India and abroad. Students from MeriBindiya are highly preferred by brands.

With great emphasis on innovation and excellence, MeriBindiya’s curriculum is continually renewed to keep up-to-date with the latest beauty trends and techniques. Through this approach, graduates become adequately prepared to answer changing demands from clients and employers.

Craft Your Future in the Beauty Industry

The beauty industry is vibrant, with many career options, ranging from hairstyling and makeup artistry to professional cosmetology techniques. Become Beauty Expert is an organization formed to guide aspiring students to build their career in the beauty industry. It mainly gives valuable information regarding various beauty academies available in India.

Become One of the Elite Beauty Professionals

MeriBindiya International Academy has pursued excellence as the beauty industry grows and develops. The merit of the continuous wins in the National Quality Awards for the academy stands well as a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence in beauty education.

Therefore, anyone looking to embark on an enriching career in the beauty industry now has the perfect opportunity to join the MeriBindiya International Academy. With a track record of success, personal support, and a solid focus on placement opportunities, students are encouraged to reach their professional goals.

