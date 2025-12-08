Merino Brings ‘The Art of Material Living’ to Life at the Architectural Digest Design Show 2025 in Mumbai & Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], December 8: Merino Industries Ltd. concluded its participation at the Architectural Digest Design Show 2025 in Mumbai and Hyderabad with an experience that left visitors engaged, curious, and deeply connected to the idea that materials have the power to shape the way we live. Titled “The Art of Material Living,” the installation transformed Merino's latest surfaces into a sensorial, home-like journey, making it one of the most immersive showcases at the exhibition.

Celebrity presence added an unmistakable energy to the Merino showcase at the Architectural Digest Design Show 2025. The pavilion welcomed well-known personalities including Ridhi Khosla, Shekhar Suman, and Ayub Khan, each engaging with the material displays and expressing curiosity about the design philosophies behind them. Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief of Architectural Digest, also visited the Merino installation during the show. Her presence added to the event's strong industry positioning and highlighted the kind of attention the Architectural Digest Design Show continues to command within global design circles. The interaction proves the show's reputation as a space where material innovation and contemporary design thinking meaningfully come together. The Hyderabad event was also attended by other prominent personalities like Hameeda Sharma, Chirag Swain, Pallavi Anchuri & Sourojit Ghosh, adding a lot of grace to an incredible showcase.

Instead of a traditional display of products, Merino presented a fully designed living environment. The booth unfolded like a modern home i.e., thoughtful, warm, and intuitive in the way real spaces are meant to feel. Designed in collaboration with ISTO, the narrative “A Home in Harmony” highlighted the growing desire for interior environments that balance global design cues with nature-inspired surfaces and comfortable, human-centered spaces.

Every zone reflected a lived-in story. The French Window Lounge set the tone with soft, natural light and calming textures. Visitors gravitated toward this corner because it demonstrated how subtle materials can create emotional ease in contemporary homes. The layered neutrals, linen-toned surfaces, and gentle grain highlights offered a refreshing example of biophilic-inspired living. The Dining Zone became one of the most photographed areas of the booth. A table topped with a super-matte compact surface showed how elegance and everyday practicality support each other in modern homes. The quiet sophistication of the finish, paired with its durable behaviour, sparked conversations among both architects and homeowners looking for functional beauty.

In the Wine Cellar cum Wardrobe Zone, Merino showcased its oak-inspired synchronous-texture surfaces, demonstrating how deep grain realism can uplift both home and hospitality projects. Visitors were particularly drawn to the way the material carried warmth, craft, and modernity in equal measure(s). The showstopper, however, was the Console and Panelling Wall crafted with the new Grande Collection. Rising to a full 10 feet, the panels created a dramatic sense of scale that stopped visitors in their tracks. The uninterrupted surface lines, rich textures, and deep-emboss finish demonstrated how Grande brings architectural fluidity to large spaces. Designers spent extended time here, exploring the flow of grain, the seamless height, and the visual impact created by its monolithic presence.

Throughout the event, the booth attracted a significant number of visitors, highlighting the relevance of the collections on display. Among the attendees were architects, interior designers, homeowners, and students who engaged with the space as participants, enquiring about the products and the use cases. The conversations centered around how materials influence emotion, flow, and comfort in modern homes: exactly the dialogue Merino hoped to spark.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm response, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd., said, “The response in both cities proved something we deeply believe in over the years i.e., design resonates most when it feels personal. People touched the surfaces, viewed them in different lights, and discussed where they belonged in their own homes. That kind of engagement tells us we're moving in the right direction. The idea behind our showcases in Mumbai and Hyderabad was to highlight how materials influence comfort, emotion, and the flow of a space. When visitors recognise that feeling for themselves, it strengthens our emphasis on creating surfaces that upscale everyday living with simplicity and intention.”

The Architectural Digest Design Show ‘25 builds upon Merino's reputation as a design-forward, innovation-strong brand that understands the growing & ever-changing relationship between materials and modern living. Through carefully curated spaces, the company demonstrated how thoughtful surfaces can transform a house into a home, and interiors into experiences that stay with you.

About Merino Industries Ltd.

Merino is a versatile manufacturer and marketer of Interiors Solutions with a wide collection of products for homes, offices, commercial and public areas. Sustainability is at the core of Merino's strategy as they incorporate practices to minimize wastage and conserve water during production. Merino Group has come a long way since the launch of plywood in 1974 and subsequently with the launch of the high pressure laminates in 1981. Today Merino Group has a beautifully strong presence in over 83 countries with an annual turnover of over 245 million USD with diverse business interests that expand from Interior Architectural products to Information Technology to Food & Agro products. The Group has achieved the current leadership position by following its vision to compete at global level and has adapted the international technology while maintaining Indian ethos.

