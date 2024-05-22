Messe Stuttgart India Mourns the Loss of Managing Director and CEO, Sachin Patil

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 22: It is with profound sadness that the Messe Stuttgart India family announces the sudden passing of its esteemed Managing Director and CEO, Sachin Patil on May 21, 2024.

Patil's unexpected demise leaves a deep void within the organisation. His leadership and unwavering dedication to Messe Stuttgart India were instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory in India and propelling it towards continued success.

As true visionary leader, Patil possessed an unparalleled understanding of the Indian trade fair industry. His passion and enthusiasm were contagious, inspiring not only his colleagues but also the wider business community. Under his guidance, Messe Stuttgart India established itself as a leading force within the industry, consistently exceeding expectations and forging strong relationships with exhibitors, visitors, and partners alike.

Patil's commitment extended far beyond the walls of Messe Stuttgart India. He was a champion for collaboration and innovation, actively contributing to the advancement of the trade fair industry. His absence will be deeply felt not just by our company but by the entire industry he so passionately served.

In this time of immense grief, our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with Patil's family and loved ones. We offer them our deepest condolences and unwavering support. May his soul find eternal peace.

Roland Bleinroth, CEO and President of Messe Stuttgart, Germany expressed his condolence, "The passing of Sachin Patil is a significant loss to the industry and all who had the privilege of working with him. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

Sachin Patilwas visionary leader with 18+ years in the trade fair industry in India. He led Messe Stuttgart India as Managing Director and CEO. His experience spanned founding Messe India and holding leadership roles at the India Art Fair, Messe Dusseldorf India, Bloomberg TV, and Reliance Broadcast Network. He contributed to shaping the future of the Indian exhibition industry by creating impactful platforms that fostered collaboration, growth, and meaningful partnerships across industries.

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of German trade fair giant, Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, is dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Messe Stuttgart India is dedicated to curating and organising world-class trade events that convene industry leaders, innovators, speakers, and stakeholders across diverse sectors, fostering invaluable business connections and driving growth.

Messe Stuttgart India's portfolio of events- MOLDEX India, FASTNEX, LogiMAT India and DIDAC India stands as a testament to its mission - to create substantial opportunities for businesses to exhibit their products and services, establish connections with prospective partners, and remain at the vanguard of their respective industries. At the heart of Messe Stuttgart India's endeavours lies a focus on excellence, a dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences, and a vision to serve as a steadfast ally in orchestrating successful trade fairs and exhibitions throughout India.

