'META AWAKENING' opened up the highway to deeper realization

New Delhi [India], September 17: Pune 'META AWAKENING' unfolded the path of materializing immense possibilities of a true human. This magical-spiritual-cultural concert captivated the hearts of Punekars with mesmerizing techniques fulfilling the quest for self-discovery. An internationally acclaimed Philosopher-scientist Sri Bhupendra gave an experience to the attendees through the unfolded aspects of the domain of silence allowing every individual to immerse in the profound stillness that opened up the highway to deeper realization in the 'Meta Awakening' concert.

This concert was organized by Soul Foundation India in collaboration with the Circle of Consciousness and Happiness, California, USA at Hotel Ramee Grand. The main highlight of this concert was the energetic guidance by globally acclaimed philosopher, scientist, author and influencer Sri Bhupendra. He shared his experiments with human existence through his 30 years of penance.

Blending the realms of science and spirituality, Sri Bhupendra led the attendees into a more conscious, awakened world. This cosmic dance of energy experienced through culture, devotion, scientific exploration left an indelible mark on every heart and influenced them on the journey toward a higher state of being. The 'Meta Awakening' concert was coordinated by Kirti Gadre, representative of the Circle of Consciousness and Happiness, California, USA.

During his interaction with the audience, Sri Bhupendra explained the meaning of life as explored by him in his spiritual journey of three decades. He said, "Life is a dance, a celebration. Therefore, we should ably find ways through the pros and cons of life. Learn the art of living a positive, stress-free life recognizing your own potential. A smile on face, contentment in mind and a sense of spiritual happiness are the key ingredients of a truly happy life."

Through various examples, Sri Bhupendra highlighted the importance of silence and self-realization in life. He described how it reveals the true meaning of the two concepts 'believe' and 'know'. "You believe in something like God, only until you 'know' it. Knowing is fundamental, and it is routed through knowing "who am I"?

He also added, we can learn a lot from nature with respect to these two concepts. We must be goal-oriented just like a tiger or an eagle is goal-oriented while hunting. We should take inspiration from our own experiences Instead of worrying about the future. There is a 'genius' dormant in everyone. We need to explore ourselves and develop our abilities to make the 'genius' active. In today's busy life, self-awareness is inevitable. Embracing both positive and negative forces, is the key. Our strengths help us fly high whereas unwanted experiences help us ground our roots deeper, help us realize our potential to achieve better goals." he suggested.

Speaking on this occasion Kirti Gadre said, "This concert marked the introduction of the global Meta Awakening movement to Punekars, offering a powerful experience of tapping into consciousness, a gateway to a more purposeful and successful life. In the coming years, we will look back on this day as a pivotal moment, where Meta Awakening became a significant milestone in human evolution. A new 'age' begins here and some chosen Punekars witnessed it."

Apart from the Sri Bhupendra mesmerizing session, the concert also involved healing and shower of energy along with cultural programs that included performances based on Guru Ashtakam, Nirvana Shatakam, Gratitude Bhavgeet. These performances contributed adding positive energy to the atmosphere.

