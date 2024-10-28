'META-The Dazzling Girl', world's first faceless, languageless, wordless single character survival film, Crafted for audiences across the globe

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: The first look of the film by Writer and Director Prasanth Mambully's "Meta the Dazzling Girl" was revealed today. This is going to be a very different and amazing film in the era of modern Indian cinema. In this film, you will be introduced to a story with a single character in which no face will be seen.This unique film has neither any dialogue nor any language. "Meta the Dazzling Girl" is a non-dialogue survival film in which everyone would like to relate themselves.

"Meta the Dazzling Girl" is a very powerful film in today's times in which a different form of non-language and transformation will be seen.In today's time where people want to spend time on dialogues and music, "Meta The Dazzling Girl" will be seen with her own unique swag.This is a story of survival of a girl who gets trapped somewhere alone and faces death at every step. Then how she survives by fighting with it is the plot of this film.It is a pan global Bollywood film which will be released in 2025.Experience the world's first cropped languageless wordless single chatter film.

In this single character-driven movie, we follow the life of meta, an archaeologist. In her excavation she comes across an old ruin and unknowingly falls trap to a curse. This curse later leads her head to get stuck in a mystical pot. It is nature's payback to her unknown karmic cycle. Meanwhile it is Meta's intellectual and adventurous attempt to escape from this unexpected threat that happens to her on a normal day that makes the story of the film. It is the story of meta's battle within herself and the obstacles from all angles using power and hope. Meta opens up an experience for movie lovers from any part of the world that deals with universal themes and the language of visuals that breaks all barriers.

Tilok Kothari is the producer of the film "Meta The Dazzling Girl" made under the banner of Enjoymax OTT Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Its writer and director is Prasanth Mambully. Sudhir Surendran is the DOP of this film produced by Shalimar Production Limited and Trisha Studio Limited while the music of the film is by Ibin Polichan. The first look of this film Meta was launched today at a very grand event in Mumbai.On the occasion of this first look launch, many big Bollywood celebrities were present and all of them spoke positively about the film. Everyone said that in today's times, this film will prove to be a milestone and will write a new chapter of struggle.After watching this film, people's outlook towards life will change and their desire to live life will become stronger.

The publicist of this film is Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala.

