MetaApply IE is set to host International Education Fair 2025 Across Major Indian Cities

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21: MetaApply IE, a global EdTech study abroad organisation, is set to host the International Education Fair 2025 across key Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Noida and Jaipur. This series of events aims to provide students with direct access to over 20 top universities from the UK, Europe, and the UAE, offering invaluable insights into international education opportunities. A few of the partner universities coming to the fair - ICN Business school, Schiller International University, GBS Malta, GBS Dubai and Australian Performing Arts Conservatory (APAC), Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI), Aivancity University, Coventry University, Northwood University IPC RAK, Plymouth Marjon University (Ajman Campus), Anglia Ruskin University, University of Liverpool, IU international University, Hartpury University and many more.

Event Schedule:

* Bengaluru

May 24 & 31, 2025

Venue: Ground Floor, Phoenix Pinnacle Building, Ulsoor Road

Contact No: 7428006970

* Hyderabad

May 31 & June 7, 2025

Venue: 2nd Floor, ANK Towers, Raj Bhavan Rd, Somajiguda

Contact No: 9818016958

* Kolkata

June 7 & 21, 2025

Venue: 3rd Floor, Kankaria Centre, Russel St., Park Street Area

Contact No: 9818017516

* Noida

June 14, 2025

Venue: Ground Floor, Plot No.A-67, Block A, Sector 64, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Contact No: 7428697327

* Pune

June 14 & 21, 2025

Venue: Plot No. 314, C.T.S. No. 930, Shop No. 16 & 17, Aditya Centeegra, Shivaji Nagar, F.C Road

Contact No: 9818018968

* Jaipur

June 14 & 21, 2025

Venue: 2nd Floor, PG Tower, Opp. Glass Factory, Main Tonk Road

Contact No: 9818016811

Key Highlights:

* No Consultation Fee: Receive expert advice on studying abroad without any charges.

* Application Fee Waiver: Apply to top universities with zero application fees, saving money while securing admissions.

* Scholarships up to 50%: Avail exclusive scholarships covering up to 50% of tuition fees, making global education more affordable.

* Direct University Interaction: Meet university representatives in person and pay fees directly, ensuring transparency and clarity.

* Free Visa and Loan Guidance: Benefit from comprehensive support for visa applications and educational loans.

* Test Preparation Support: Access expert training for IELTS, PTE, and Duolingo to achieve desired scores.

Registration:

Participation in the fair is free, but prior registration is mandatory. Students can book their seats and find more information at https://metaapply.io/ief-2025-practivity/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Social+&utm_campaign=Organic

As the University Partnership Director, organising international education fairs across major Indian cities has been a transformative experience. These educational fairs will serve as a vital platform for directly engaging with students, parents, and school counsellors, helping us better understand regional aspirations and academic trends. Through these fairs, we will deepen institutional relationships and enable our partner universities to build authentic connections with high-potential students from diverse backgrounds. By creating these touchpoints, we aim to enhance brand visibility, foster trust, and support long-term growth in a highly competitive market. It will be rewarding to see how these efforts open new avenues not just for students seeking global education opportunities, but also for our partner universities looking to strengthen their presence in India's dynamic education landscape, said Mr Pawan Bhatia, Associate Director - Partnerships, MetaApply IE.

Jasmeet Singh, Sales Head, B2C, MetaApply IE, added, "What makes our International Education fairs unique is the direct involvement of university representatives and our focus on complete transparency. From application waivers to visa guidance, we ensure that students and parents receive end-to-end support without any hidden costs."

About MetaApply IE:

MetaApply IE simplifies studying abroad by connecting students with leading universities worldwide. We offer comprehensive support, including career counselling, visa assistance, and English test preparation.

We have successfully enrolled over 5,000 students and partnered with more than 400 global institutions. Our "Be A Doctor" program provides a clear pathway for aspiring medical students to study at accredited international universities, offering complete guidance on admissions, English proficiency tests, and placements.

Whether you are interested in medicine or another field, MetaApply IE is here to assist students in taking the right steps toward a global future.

For more information visit: https://metaapply.io/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Social+&utm_campaign=Organic

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor