MetaMix Technologies Revolutionizes Medical Education in India with anatomyXR — A Mixed Reality Leap Forward

New Delhi [India], July 12:In a transformative stride toward modernizing India's medical education system, MetaMix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has developed anatomyXR, a mixed reality (MR) platform that reinvents how human anatomy is taught and experienced. The revolutionary tool has already been successfully deployed at Jaipur National University (JNU), where over 200 first-year MBBS students are now learning through immersive 3D holographic models, ushering in a new era of medical education.

Rooted in cutting-edge MR technology, anatomyXR allows students to interact with life-sized, anatomically accurate 3D models of the human body. These models are layered, segmented, and fully interactive, enabling learners to dissect, rotate, zoom, and reassemble organ systems at will, without the limitations or ethical complexities of cadaver-based teaching.

“anatomyXR's interactive 3D models cater to different learning styles, making abstract concepts clearer and more relatable. It encourages curiosity and deeper engagement, especially for students who benefit from visual or kinesthetic learning. It has immense potential in medical education,” said Dr. Amarbir Kaur, Assistant Professor of Anatomy at JNU.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Kailash Chander, Assistant Professor of Anatomy at JNU, added: “The 3D anatomical models are highly engaging. Viewing them in real-world space through MR makes the experience more immersive. The hand gesture controls add interactivity, and students are genuinely excited to use anatomyXR for deeper, hands-on understanding of complex structures.”

The innovation comes at a crucial time. According to national surveys, over 85% of Indian medical colleges face an acute shortage of cadavers, with most students limited to group-based, turn-by-turn dissections. This often leads to superficial learning and limited spatial understanding. anatomyXR replaces this bottleneck with individual-focused, repeatable learning experiences that can be conducted in classrooms, labs, or even at home, thanks to its compatibility with devices like Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

“anatomyXR was built to democratize access to high-quality anatomy education across India,” said Saksham Harivyasi, Co-Founder of MetaMix. “Our vision is to replace scarcity with opportunity — enabling every student to interact with and master human anatomy, at their own pace and without limits.”

The solution also supports gesture-based controls, collaborative classroom modules, and multi-layer exploration, enabling students to visualize everything from the skeletal system to microanatomy in a seamless, intuitive environment.

“We're not just building software — we're rewriting the blueprint of how future doctors learn,” Saksham continued. “From remote colleges to metropolitan campuses, anatomyXR makes world-class medical education immersive, equitable, and 10X more engaging.”

MetaMix, a Microsoft Mixed Reality partner, has been at the forefront of bringing Extended Reality (XR) to healthcare and education, with anatomyXR marking a milestone in the company's mission to modernize clinical training at scale.

As the first deployment of its kind at Jaipur National University proves, anatomyXR is not just a prototype—it's a paradigm shift. With more pilot programs and partnerships on the horizon, MetaMix is poised to set a new gold standard for anatomy education in India and beyond.

Website: www.metamix.tech

