METL welcomes Haryana City Gas Distribution Ltd to MET City

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Reliance subsidiary Model Economic Township Limited (METL) on Wednesday announced that Haryana City Gas (HCG) has joined its integrated Greenfield Smart City, MET City, at Jhajjar, Haryana.

MET City is one of the largest integrated Greenfield Smart City of India, sutting across geographies and industries, a company release said on Wednesday.

The core philosophy of MET City is etched in creation of a destination that attracts investments and generates new age employment opportunities besides developing world class urban infrastructure for its residents without compromising on sustainability value.

MET City is already host to companies from wide ranging industries viz: defense, engineering, electronics, auto components, medical devices, FMCG, footwear, plastics, consumer products, and many others.

It is one of India's largest IGBC Platinum Rated Integrated Smart City and stands as the sole Japan Industrial Township (JIT) in Haryana, accommodating 6 Japanese companies from diverse industries ranging from electronics to auto-components to medical devices.

MET City also hosts 7 companies from South Korea and multiple companies from Europe, with HCG as its new addition.

S.V. Goyal, CEO and WTD of MET City stated, "We welcome HCG to MET City family, marking a significant milestone in our journey of inviting and hosting multinational companies at MET City. In the recently concluded financial year MET City achieved a remarkable growth of 60 per cent Y-O-Y. MET City is a pioneering project with investment of Rs 20,000+ crores already committed in by METL and Units there in and have provided employment to 48,000 people."

A 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, MET city is developing a world class Greenfield Smart city on over 8,000 acres' land in Jhajjar district near Gurugram in Haryana.

More than 570 plus companies including some of the best national and international corporates have set up their bases in MET City due to its world-class plug-n-play infrastructure and its strategic location with excellent connectivity to the National Capital Region.

The project has already seen completion of trunk infrastructure comprising of power infrastructure, including 220 KV substation developed by MET City, Water treatment plant, water distribution network, wide road network and extensive landscaping.

