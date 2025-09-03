METRO Global Solution Center India Unveils New Office in Pune, Marking a Strategic Milestone

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: METRO Global Solution Center (METRO GSC) India proudly inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art office space in Pune on 2nd September 2025. This move marks a pivotal moment in METRO GSC India's journey of driving global impact through collaborative growth, operational excellence, and digital innovation for METRO.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by senior leaders from METRO AG and METRO GSC India, including: Eric Riegger, Chief Financial Officer, METRO AG, Guillaume Deruyter, Chief Customer & Merchandise Officer, METRO AG, Amal Kaanane, SVP Global Offer Processes & Master Data Management, METRO AG, Michael Bouscheljong, SVP - Corporate Accounting & Global Solution Center, Sreeman Murthy, CEO, METRO Global Solution Center India, Mehmet Tevfik Durmusoglu, Director, METRO Global Solution Center India, Ruchi Dubey, People & Culture Director, ,METRO Global Solution Center India.

"METRO GSC India is integral to METRO's transformation journey. As it continues to grow and expand, its deep expertise is not only shaping the finance function but also serving as a catalyst for operational efficiency and excellence across our global processes," said Eric Riegger, CFO and member of the Management Board of METRO AG.

Guillaume Deruyter, Chief Customer & Merchandise Officer and member of the Management Board of METRO AG, added, "METRO GSC India is rapidly scaling its specialized business expertise to deliver strategic solutions that fuel METRO's global transformation. As a key partner, it is building future-ready capabilities that empower us to serve our customers better."

The new office, located at the International Tech Park in Pune, Maharashtra, is designed with a hybrid-first approach. It features advanced digital infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, activity and team bonding zones, and sustainability-driven architecture. With a capacity to host over 500 employees, the space fosters agility, innovation, and employee well-being.

"Our new office is more than just a new address, it's a bold step forward in our journey to work as ONE GSC, united in one location. It reflects our ambition to shape the future of METRO while nurturing world-class talent in India. At METRO GSC India, people are at the heart of everything we do, and this space empowers our teams to collaborate, innovate, and create impactful solutions at a global scale," said Sreeman Murthy, CEO, METRO Global Solution Center India.

From Pune, METRO GSC India delivers strategic solutions across areas of Finance, Marketing & Design, Master Data, IT & Cybersecurity, Data & Business Intelligence, Strategy, and People & Culture. These capabilities efficiently support METRO's implementation of its "sCore" strategy in driving sustainable growth, empowering digital transformation, and strengthening business excellence for its global wholesale operations that serve millions of HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Caterers, Cafes) customers and independent traders across 30+ countries.

Looking ahead, METRO Global Solution Center India will continue to build future-ready capabilities by increasing the talent base and deepen functional expertise aligned with METRO's global strategy.

