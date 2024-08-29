Metropolis Healthcare expands its B2C footprint in Telangana with new labs in Warangal and Nizamabad

SMPL

Telangana (Karnataka) [India], August 29: Metropolis Healthcare Limited, one of India's leading diagnostic chains renowned for its commitment to quality and scientific excellence, is pleased to announce the launch of two advanced diagnostic laboratories in Telangana, located in Warangal and Nizamabad. This expansion is part of Metropolis' strategic plan to enhance its presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on improving diagnostic services in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Each facility, covering approximately 1,200 sq. ft., is equipped to process over 15,000 samples per month and offers a comprehensive range of tests, from basic pathology to advanced molecular diagnostics. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, Metropolis aims to strengthen local healthcare infrastructure and increase access to high-quality diagnostics for residents in these regions.

Commenting on the expansion, Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said: "This expansion strategically deepens our presence in Telangana, aligning with our goal to enhance our B2C footprint in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The new labs will improve local healthcare by delivering accurate and comprehensive diagnostics through advanced technology and skilled professionals."

He further added, "We look forward to partnering with local hospitals, specialists, general physicians, and government bodies to support patients throughout their healthcare journey. Whether for wellness, chronic disease management, or specialized fields such as oncology and transplant immunology, we are dedicated to setting new standards in precise diagnosis and patient-centered care."

With over 43 years of experience in diagnostics and a nationwide network, Metropolis Healthcare is renowned for its quality and reliability. Its dedication to accuracy and patient care is reflected in numerous national and international quality certifications, establishing it as a trusted name in healthcare. Additionally, Metropolis has developed the Indian Reference Range for an extensive menu of tests, now utilized by thousands of laboratories across the country.

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India, with a widespread presence in 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 650 towns. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 plus tests and profiles, including advanced tests for the diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities.

The company is empowered with a robust network of 204 labs, 4,216 service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints. Metropolis' commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, placing it among the top 1% of laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient-centric approach, and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or click on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

