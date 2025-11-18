Metta (Dana) Foundation & Jagriti Dham observed World Diabetes Day & Children’s Day 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18:In a heartfelt celebration that bridges the wisdom of age and the vibrancy of youth, Metta Foundation, in collaboration with Jagriti Dham Senior Living, presented “Celebrating Life Across Generations” — a special event dedicated to honouring both World Diabetes Day and Children's Day 2025. The gathering, held at Jagriti Dham – Merlin Greens, Ibiza Club, Diamond Harbour Road, showed a day of learning, inspiration, empathy, and joy that transcends generations.

Designed to bring together senior citizens, children living with Type 1 diabetes, healthcare experts, and performing artists, the event aimed to foster meaningful connections and promote awareness about diabetes and holistic well-being. More than a single-day observance, it was envisioned as a journey of compassion, empowerment, and shared human experience.

Shri Ravindra Chamaria, Founding Trustee, Jagriti Dham shared – At Jagriti Dham, we believe that life's true richness lies in connection — between generations, experiences, and emotions. This initiative beautifully reflects that belief, reminding us that compassion and care have no age”

Insights that Inspire: A Focus on Health and Heart

The highlight of the day was a special address and interactive session by Dr. Debasis Basu, a renowned diabetologist. Dr. Basu's talk, “Insights that Inspire,” delved into preventive elderly care, lifestyle balance, and the evolving management of diabetes, especially among senior citizens and children. His compassionate approach and deep expertise promised to leave participants both informed and motivated to take small, meaningful steps toward better health.

The interactive nature of the session allowed attendees to share real-life experiences and concerns, creating a platform for dialogue between medical experts, residents, and families of Type 1 diabetic children — fondly referred to as the “Little Warriors.”

Event Highlights

The day's proceedings were thoughtfully curated to blend education, engagement, and emotion. It began with a warm welcome to guests, residents, and the “Type 1 Diabetes Little Warriors,” creating a heartwarming space for intergenerational bonding and shared joy. This was followed by an engaging knowledge-sharing session led by expert nutritionists, focusing on practical insights into diabetes management and healthy nutrition for all age groups. In the afternoon, Dr. Debasis Basu led a special session featuring a short film and an interactive discussion on preventive health, emotional well-being, and lifestyle awareness. The event concluded on a soulful note with a special musical program, celebrating the timeless connection between generations through the harmony of music.

Smt. Bibha Sengupta, a 92-year-old legendary Rabindra Sangeet artist, graced the stage with her timeless voice, embodying the wisdom and beauty of age. She was joined by Sharmi Roynandi Dhar, a dynamic new-generation performer, representing the bridge between tradition and modern expression.

Shri Pulak Chamaria, Trustee, Jagriti Dham shared – Every moment shared between a child and an elder carries immense emotional value. Events like these strengthen the bonds of empathy while inspiring both generations to learn from one another”

Empathy, Awareness, and Connection

Through Celebrating Life Across Generations, Metta Foundation and the best retirement living community in Kolkata – Jagriti Dham underscored the importance of empathy and active engagement across age groups. The event was not just about raising awareness of diabetes, but about celebrating life in all its stages — from the innocence of childhood to the wisdom of later years.

By inviting Type 1 diabetic children to interact with senior residents, the organizers aimed to foster mutual understanding, break stereotypes, and build emotional support systems. Such shared experiences reminded participants that health and happiness thrive in communities where compassion and knowledge coexist.

About the Organizers

Metta Foundation is a social initiative that focuses on holistic health, community engagement, and compassionate care for vulnerable groups.

Jagriti Dham, Luxury Senior Citizen Homes in Kolkata, is a serene residential community for elders, known for its dedication to wellness, dignity, and meaningful living in the golden years.

Together, these organizations have envisioned this event as an annual platform that celebrates human connection and encourages a proactive approach to health — one that integrates science, soul, and solidarity.

For more details, contact us at

contact@jagritidham.com

www.jagritidham.com

7596038215

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.