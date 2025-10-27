Meyer Vitabiotics Teams Up with Fresh Box Media To Boost Its Digital Presence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: Meyer Vitabiotics, one of India's leading nutraceutical companies, has partnered with Fresh Box Media, an integrated digital marketing agency to strengthen its over all brand presence across the digital ecosystem. The partnership aims to refresh Meyer Vitabiotics' online strategy with a stronger focus on engagement, visibility, and meaningful communication across audiences.

Through this collaboration, Fresh Box Media will work towards reimagining how Meyer Vitabiotics presents its legacy and leadership in the nutraceutical space, bringing together creative storytelling and strategic insight to build a more cohesive andimpactful digital identity.

Speaking on the partnership, Tejprakash Mishra, Head - OTX, Meyer Vitabiotics said, "Meyer Vitabiotics is committedtoempoweringhealthylivingbydevelopingscientifically advanced products for maximum efficacy. This collaboration with Fresh Box Mediahelps us translate that commitment into a powerful digital narrative. They will play a key role in ensuring our health solutions not only reach but also meaningfully connect with customers dedicated to their own better health and wellbeing."

This collaboration marks an important milestone in Meyer Vitabiotics' journey to enhance its digital footprint, while further solidifying Fresh Box Media's position as a trusted partner for healthcare and wellness brands.

Fresh Box Media: http://www.freshboxmedia.in/

Vitabiotics: https://vitabiotics.in/

