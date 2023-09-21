MG Hector Diеsеl Offers Best Resale Value Against Other SUVs in India Reveals Droom Study

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 21: Droom, India’s leading automobile e-commerce platform, conducted a study to find out which SUV offers the best resale value. In a rigorous comparative analysis, the MG Hector Diesel emerged victorious against formidable rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Alcazar. It secured an extraordinary 85% resale value cementing its position as an industry leader in the highly competitive SUV segment compared to its peers within the same price range. This distinction speaks volumes about the enduring legacy of the vehicle. Renowned for its reliability, the MG Hector Diesel is engineered to withstand the test of time, ensuring that its value remains intact for years to come.

Reasons Why Hector stood out for having the best resale value:

1. Under the hood lies a powerhouse - a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine delivering an impressive 170 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. You have the choice between a seamless 6-speed manual transmission or a smooth 6-speed automatic, tailoring your driving experience to perfection. Inside, the Hector Diesel offers a spacious, comfortable, and meticulously designed interior.

2. Efficiency is another feather in the MG Hector Diesel's cap. With a remarkable highway mileage of up to 21 kmpl*, it effortlessly outpaces its competitors. In comparison, competitors like the Creta and Harrier achieve around 18 kmpl. This fuel-efficient performance not only reduces your carbon footprint but also ensures a thrilling driving experience.

3. The MG Hector Diesel is more than a vehicle; it embodies a fusion of power and conscious luxury. Driven by an efficient diesel powertrain, the SUV delivers exhilarating performance, exceptional efficiency, and a commitment to sustainability. The groundbreaking engineering of the MG Hector Diesel significantly reduces its carbon footprint, setting new standards for eco-conscious design. Safety remains paramount in the MG Hector Diesel. Equipped with advanced safety features such as airbags, electronic stability control, and a precision-engineered rearview camera, it instills unshakable confidence in every drive. Its impressive 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test underscores MG Motor India's unwavering dedication to passenger protection.

A glimpse at the Resale Value Percentages:

- MG Hector Diesel: 80-85%

- Hyundai Creta: 60-65%

- Tata Harrier: 55-60%

- Mahindra XUV 700: 70-75%

- Mahindra XUV 300: 50-55%

- Kia Seltos: 60-65%

May vary in different driving conditions*

The rise in the popularity and market share of SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) in the Indian market is indeed a notable trend that continues to drive growth in the industry. Automakers are propelling the SUV market to new heights with their innovative and accessible offerings. SUVs has been seamlessly integrated with the preferences of the Indian consumers, emerging as a preferred choice for the customers. Their fusion of style, adaptability, and utility has struck a chord with a diverse array of individuals and families across the nation. This trend can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including better road infrastructure, the perceived safety advantages, evolving consumer desires, and the increasing availability of SUV models spanning various price ranges.

