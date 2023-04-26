MG Motor India launches the most affordable EV in country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : MG Motor India has introduced the cheapest electric vehicle in the country. On Wednesday, the carmaker launched Comet, its latest model, at a price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in Mumbai. This would be the most affordable electric vehicle in the country to date.

Comet is the second electric car from MG Motor, but compared to the earlier ZS, or even any of the other electric cars in the Indian market right now, will have the lowest price, at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings start from May 15.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motors said, "The Comet is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities."

"The future of mobility is electric and connected (and) we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience," the president and MD said in a statement.

MG Motor has invested around Rs 700 crore in the development of Comet, which would be rolled out from its Halol-based plant in Gujarat.

Comet EV rivals other affordable electric vehicles like the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. The prices of the Tiago EV start from Rs 8.69 lakh and go up to Rs 11.99 lakh. The prices of the Tigor EV start from Rs 12.49 lakh and go up to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company claims the EV offers a range of 230km on a single charge. In terms of charging, the Comet EV can charge its batteries from 0-100 per cent in seven hours via a 3.3kW AC charger.

