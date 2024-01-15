MG Motor India Showcases Its EV Portfolio at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

BusinessWire India

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 15: MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, underscored its commitment to the state of Gujarat as it showcased its EV portfolio at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The second-largest EV seller in the passenger vehicle segment in the country, MG's reiteration of its strong commitment to the sector, and the steps it has taken to boost the EV ecosystem in the country find resonance with the summit's theme of 'Electric Mobility'.

As a significant contributor to the state's economy, MG has invested INR 7,000 crore in Gujarat, rolling out over 2,00,000 cars from its manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat. As part of its continued focus on the state, the company also aims to enhance localization, introduce more skilling initiatives, and boost its production capacity. In addition, MG is also exploring local manufacturing of EV components, establishing a battery assembly unit in the state, and cell manufacturing and hydrogen fuel-cell technology deployments, through joint ventures and third-party collaborations.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India, said, "We are delighted to be part of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, reaffirming our strong relationship with this great state. Grounded in MG's century-old tradition of innovation, our commitment to building future-proof technology remains steadfast. Gujarat's business-friendly environment and pioneering policies have made it a compelling destination for our investments, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs). Our EV portfolio contributes to 25 percent of our overall sales, and these are all proudly manufactured at our Halol plant in Gujarat. Our successful journey in the state reflects a shared commitment to progress. Looking ahead, we eagerly anticipate the continued deepening of our relationship with Gujarat in the years to come."

As an early mover in the EV space, MG has been focusing on developing both product offerings and the larger ecosystem. Alongside its products and customer programmes, the company has created a robust EV environment with its 6-way charging infrastructure and installed more than 15,000 charging touchpoints, including public and home chargers, nationwide. The company is also working with its many partners to set up EV charging infrastructure and for battery recycling, reuse, and life extension.

MG Motor India envisions a future where electric vehicles play a pivotal role in shaping the automotive landscape, and is committed to leading this charge with innovation, quality, and a customer-centric approach.

