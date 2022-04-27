MGM Healthcare Chennai Successfully Performs India's First Mitral Valve Replacement with a MITRIS Valve on a 38-Year-Old Patient from Madurai

MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of Chennai, today announced that it had successfully performed a Mitral valve replacement on a 38-year-old patient with a MITIS valve- for the very first time in the country. The surgery was successfully performed on February 19, 2022. A multi-disciplinary team lead by Dr A B Gopalamurugan, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Director - TAVR & Endovascular Therapy, along with Dr Prashant Vaijyanath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular Surgeon and Dr Mohan, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular surgeon.

A 38-year-old teacher Kamal M from Madurai was suffering from severe breathlessness due to mitral valve failure. The constant breathlessness caused him unpleasant sensation of uncomfortable breathing that hampered his daily activities. This 38-year-old man reached out to MGM Healthcare after a lot of research and multiple consultation in other hospitals who had advised metallic valve replacement. This young teacher was not willing for metallic valve and was looking for option without a metallic valve and lifelong blood thinning medications.

Speaking about the case, Dr A B Gopalamurugan explained, "The patient had a mitral valve failure and was anxious to get relieved from the severe breathlessness. Considering the patient's age and his decision not to take lifelong blood thinners, we opted for this tissue valve from USA called MITRIS valve which had not been used in India till date. This tissue valve is meant to last much longer than the conventional tissue valves thereby allowing younger patients to undergo this procedure and maintain a normal quality of life without the need for blood thinners. The valve also allows the patient to have a second valve replaced later on in life without open heart surgery from Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) procedure. We are happy that the tissue valve was implanted successfully for the first time in India in the patient who is now leading a normal life."

Sharing his experience on the procedure Kamal M said, "I am grateful to Dr Gopalamurugan and his team at MGM Healthcare for helping me find relief to my problem. The experience has been great. I am truly happy to finally have a permanent solution to this problem."

