MHA upgrades Ambani's security cover to Z+

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover to Z+ after the intelligence input on a threat.

Earlier, Ambani was given the 'Z' category security cover. However, his security has now been increased to 'Z plus' based on a report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Mukesh Ambani has been accorded a Z+ security cover, the billionaire will now be guarded by 58 commandos. It is the second highest level of security. The cost of security will be borne by Ambani, sources said. The ministry had been discussing enhancing the security of Mukesh Ambani after a bomb scare at Antillia, last year.

The top court's vacation bench had stayed the orders of the high court on the PIL which had challenged the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai.

In August, Mumbai Police had detained a man in Borivali West area of Mumbai for threatening Mukesh Ambani and his family. After receiving threatening calls, the Reliance Foundation Hospital had lodged a complaint with the police.

The high court had passed two interim order on May 31 and June 21, directing the union government to place the orginal file maintained by MHA on threat perception and assessment report to Ambani and his family members based on that the security was granted to them.