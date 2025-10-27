Michelin Leads The Smart Mobility Revolution with Data and AI

PRNewswire

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], October 27: Michelin is undergoing a strong transformation by applying AI and smart analytics, helping lead the smart, safe, and sustainable mobility revolution in the Industry 4.0 era.

From data insights to connected solutions

In line with Vietnam's goal of becoming a country in the top 30 in the world in innovation and digital transformation by 2045, Michelin pioneers the application of AI and data analysis, promoting the revolution of smart, safe and sustainable mobility.

The Group is capable of creating value from the data it knows how to collect, mine and cross-compare to offer customers promising, actionable solutions, thanks to its unrivaled understanding of usage patterns and behavior and sophisticated expertise in designing leading-edge algorithms.

Michelin has brought together under the Michelin Connected Fleet brand three data science companies acquired over the past ten years: Sascar in Brazil, Nextraq in the United States and Masternaut in Europe. Combined with the "tire-as-a-service" tire maintenance outsourcing solution, these businesses serve more than a million trucks and vans under contract, representing a unique database available to the Group's fleet management customers.

Typically, the Smart Predictive Tire solution (part of Michelin Connected Fleet) helps monitor tire condition in real time, predicting damage risks early through sensors and advanced data analysis algorithms. This system supports businesses to optimize maintenance, reduce downtime, save fuel and cut CO₂ emissions. With its high applicability and practical contribution to safety, performance and sustainability, the solution was honored with the I-Innovation Awards at the SOLUTRANS international exhibition in 2023.

Process runs are leveraging the full potential of artificial intelligence, which the Group is using to develop robotic solutions purpose-designed for the complex handling of flexible composites.

To accelerate the introduction of AI capabilities in its production facilities, Michelin selects Microsoft to support the deployment of innovative digital solutions that optimize energy use management in its production plants worldwide. The partnership will help the Group to reduce its carbon emissions and fulfill its commitment to reaching net zero by 2050.

Making mobility more innovative and more sustainable

Committed to its "All Sustainable" vision, Michelin has set a target to use 40% renewable or recycled materials in its production and to reduce its CO₂ emissions by 50% compared to 2010 levels by 2030. Looking ahead to 2050, the Group aims to achieve 100% sustainable materials and net-zero carbon emissions. 100% of natural rubber volumes used by the Group will be assessed as "deforestation-free".

Today, the Group is striving to make mobility increasingly safer, more efficient and more sustainable with dedicated connectivity solutions, innovative tire inspection technologies and the development of insights to improve road infrastructure safety.

Mr. Jason Tan Jing Shen, Managing Director of Michelin for Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos emphasizes: 'We will achieve this by building and empowering a world-class organization: one that champions a sustainable tomorrow through our innovations, nurtures talent, and advances sustainability. Together, we will deliver and create lasting value for our consumers, customers, partners, employees, society, and planet - fully aligned with our 'All-Sustainable' approach of People, Profit, Planet."

In Vietnam, Michelin has been reducing CO₂ emissions by more than 50% by shifting to sea freight and adopting renewable energy. Michelin has also eliminated plastic packaging for its motorcycle tires, saving more than 300,000 kilograms of plastic every year. Additionally, more than 3,700 tons of CO₂ have been annually reduced thanks to biomass boilers and solar power at Binh Duong plant.

Michelin shapes a sustainable future with its comprehensive value creation model

Guided by its core values of respect for facts, people, customers, shareholders, and the environment, Michelin is charting a clear course toward a sustainable future. Every decision is designed to strike the right balance between People, Profit, and Planet.

In the tire business, Michelin focuses on premium segments - from cars and two-wheelers to specialized vehicles in mining, agriculture, and aviation - while advancing Industry 4.0 production closer to customers and expanding B2B services.

Through its Polymer Composite Solutions, the Group drives innovation with bio-based resins, active membranes, and advanced reinforcements, alongside strategic ventures including Symbio (hydrogen mobility), ResiCare (high-performance bio-materials), and WISAMO (Wing Sail Mobility - a wind propulsion for maritime transport).

Michelin is also accelerating its Connected Solutions, including tire-as-a-service, electric fleet support, and IoT-enabled mobility expertise. At the same time, the Group continues to grow its Lifestyle portfolio, from the MICHELIN Guide and new awards such as the Green Star and MICHELIN Key to a wide range of consumer products, including car and bike accessories, sports and leisure gear, and collectibles.

About Michelin Vietnam

Michelin has been officially operating in Vietnam since 2009, helping shape the country's fast-growing mobility sector with solutions that prioritize innovation for a better and more sustainable life in motion. Today, Michelin provides consumers, enterprises, and mobility partners nationwide a wide range of tires for various means of transportation through its authorized distribution network, with focus on the retail network named Michelin Car Service, which has marked its remarkable milestone of inaugurating its 100th store in August 2025. For more information, please visit www.michelin.vn.

