Micro Wellness partners with UP Yoddhas for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, strengthening its sports-led marketing strategy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: Micro Wellness, the over-the-counter (OTC) division of Micro Labs, announced its partnership with UP Yoddhas for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The association, unveiled during the team's jersey launch event last week in Visakhapatnam, marked a significant step in Micro Wellness' strategy to connect with consumers through India's most popular sporting platforms.

The new season of PKL kicked off on National Sports Day, August 29, 2025, in Visakhapatnam, with a grand opening ceremony graced by icons such as Pullela Gopichand, Dhanraj Pillay, Pardeep Narwal, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The UP Yoddhas, under new captain Sumit Sangwan, began their campaign on a high note with a victory against Telugu Titans on August 30, 2025.

As part of this association, DOLO from Micro Labs has been named the official pain relief partner of UP Yoddhas. Leveraging the high-energy and physically demanding nature of kabaddi, this partnership reinforces the brand's positioning as a trusted solution for quick and effective pain reliefboth on and off the mat.

Speaking on the partnership, Diya Surana, Head of Strategy and Digital Initiatives at Micro Labs, said: "Micro has been a big supporter of sports in India. Through our CSR programs, we have consistently extended sponsorships to budding sportspersons, especially those from rural areas, schools, and colleges, who go on to represent India at national and international levels. This association with UP Yoddhas was a natural extension of our commitment to Indian sports, while also helping us connect with today's health-conscious consumers through a dynamic platform like kabaddi."

The wellness segment in India represents a substantial multi-billion-dollar opportunity. The India health and wellness market is estimated at USD 156.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 256.9 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% between 2025 and 2033[1].

Commenting on this, Dilip Sura, CMD, Micro Labs, said: "The OTC and wellness market in India is on a strong growth trajectory, with demand accelerating in both metros and smaller towns. Our strategy is to build trusted brands that consumers can rely on for everyday wellness needs, and partnerships like this create meaningful visibility and engagement. Kabaddi, with its pan-India appeal, provided the perfect stage to take our wellness message forward."

