Microdigit Expands Audio Portfolio with India Launch of Two Feature-Packed Audio Products at Affordable Prices

New Delhi [India], June 21: Microdigit, a leading Saudi Arabian brand known for its premium smart accessories and audio products, announced the launch of two exciting and affordable audio wearables in India - the DEP386 wireless earbuds and the MDE480 wireless neckband. In line with Microdigit's dedication to providing accessible technology to consumers, both products will be available at all leading offline retail outlets across the country. The DEP386 wireless earplug is offered at Rs 1,999 and MDE480 wireless neckband is available at Rs 999.

DEP386 Wireless Earplug with LED Display and Touch Screen

The DEP386 wireless earplug offers exceptional sound quality and user-friendly functions without breaking the bank. They feature wireless stereo, seamless device connections for music playback and high-definition wireless calls, and a voice assistant that can be activated with a long touch on either headphone for a couple of seconds.

The DEP386 combines advanced features and intuitive controls for an exceptional audio experience. The key standout feature is the display and touch control on the charging case, which enhances the user's convenience and overall experience. The headset powers on and enters pairing mode when the charging box is turned on, and shuts down when placed back in the box and the cover is closed. Quick actions with intelligent touch on the L or R headset allow users to play/pause audio, answer calls by clicking either headset, hang up calls by double clicking and reject incoming calls by long pressing for 2 seconds. Users can switch tracks and control their playlist's sequence by triple clicking the R earphones for the next audio file and L earphones for the previous file. Volume adjustment is also easy, with a simple double-click on the right earphone to increase and on the left earphone to decrease the volume.

MDE480 Wireless Neckband with Dual Pairing and Long Battery Life

The MDE480 wireless neckband is perfect for enjoying audio entertainment on the go without costing a fortune. Its ENC function delivers crystal-clear vocals and powerful sound, immersing the user in their music, podcast, game or conversation. The user can seamlessly switch between devices using the dual pairing feature, while also enjoying uninterrupted listening because of its impressive standby time of 1600 hours and talk time of 18 hours.

Boasting a sporty design and magnetic absorption, the MDE480 combines style with convenience. Its game mode ensures smooth gameplay while maintaining reliable performance.

Thariq Mallick, CEO, Microdigit India, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "We believe in seamless integration of design, innovation, and affordability. Our user-friendly products unlock richer soundscapes. Whether you're seeking to lose yourself in your music or enjoy long conversations, Microdigit ensures a personalized and truly smooth audio experience for all."

The DEP386 Wireless Earplugs, and the MDE480 Wireless Neckband will be available at leading offline retail outlets across India, offering unparalleled sound experiences at an accessible price point starting at Rs 1,999 and Rs 999 respectively.

