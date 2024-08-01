Microland and Clifford Chance Collaboratively Achieve World Class 5-star Accreditation for Service Desk

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1: Microland Limited, a global digital transformation leader, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious World Class 5-star rating by the Service Desk Institute (SDI), the industry accreditor that certifies the quality of IT service and support operations worldwide. This accreditation recognises our relentless efforts in delivering superior services to Clifford Chance employees and their global stakeholders. Microland is the third company globally and the first company in India to attain this accolade. We are honoured to share this distinction with Clifford Chance, the first law firm in the world to secure this recognition. Our partnership with Clifford Chance has been hailed by SDI as unparalleled and authentic, further consolidating our commitment to delivering exceptional services.

Amid dynamic operational shifts, our service desk team has consistently delivered outstanding service. Our service desk has significantly contributed to Clifford Chance's ability to adapt to changing work practices in recent years. This highlights the commitment and effort of our service desk team, who continuously strive to deliver high-quality services, improve IT operations, and empower Clifford Chance to deliver outstanding support to their global partners and clients.

Our joint investments and collaborative efforts with Clifford Chance have played a crucial role in achieving this accreditation. This shared dedication has allowed us to enhance our service desk capabilities and deliver unparalleled support. The accreditation is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and reflects the collaborative efforts of both Microland and Clifford Chance.

Karthikeyan Krishnan, Senior Vice President and Geo Leader - Europe, Middle East and Africa, Microland, said, "We are delighted to have achieved a World Class 5-star rating from SDI. Microlanders have diligently worked to enhance service delivery and to achieve exceptional customer satisfaction for global enterprises. It is heartwarming to see our efforts recognised with the highest-level rating. We remain dedicated to continuous improvement and are committed to maintaining this World Class 5-star rating consistently in the years ahead."

David Wright, Chief Value and Innovation Officer, SDI, commended the team's efforts, saying, "We observed a brilliant team at work firsthand during the audit, and everyone should be very proud of what they have achieved. This rating is a true reflection of Microland's passion and dedication to enabling business value and driving sustainable improvements. I extend my congratulations to the entire team on achieving a World Class 5-star accreditation, which is a worthy reflection on their commitment and hard work."

Kieran Charnock, Director of Service Management, Clifford Chance, praised the team's stellar effort, saying, "We are thrilled to achieve the World Class 5-star rating by SDI with Microland. For over a decade, we have worked tirelessly with Microland to co-create value, fostering trust and collaboration. It is this enduring relationship that has empowered us to consistently deliver the highest level of service to our global stakeholders."

About Microland

Microland is committed to "Making Digital Happen" by allowing technology to do more and intrude less. They make it easier for enterprises to transition to next-generation digital infrastructure through their extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

About Clifford Chance

Clifford Chance is one of the world's pre-eminent law firms with significant depth and range of resources across five continents. As a single, fully integrated global partnership, we pride ourselves on our approachable, collegial and team-based way of working. We always strive to exceed the expectations of our clients, which include corporates from all commercial and industrial sectors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not-for-profit organisations. We provide them with the highest-quality advice and legal insight, which combines the firm's global standards with in-depth local expertise.

About Service Desk Institute (SDI)

Service Desk Institute (SDI) sets the globally recognised best practice service desk standards that provide clear and measurable benchmarks for service desk operations and professionals. The standards are designed to encourage service desks to embrace and value best practice in order to raise the quality of service delivery.

