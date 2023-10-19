Mid-Day India Influencer Awards 2023 Celebrates the Best in Influencer Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: The prestigious Mid-Day India Influencer Awards 2023 lit up the city of Mumbai on September 29th, 2023, at 7:45 PM.

The grand event took place at the exquisite Sahara Star Hotel and promised to be an evening of glitz, glamour, and recognition as it honored some of India's most influential personalities from various fields.

The Mid-Day India Influencer Awards have transformed into an eagerly awaited annual occasion in the country, recognizing influencers who have made a significant impact in their respective domains.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of notable figures from the realms of the entertainment, music, politics, business, and more. Among the distinguished award recipients and esteemed guests in attendance were Resul Pookutty, Mithoon, Ranvir Shorey, Warda Nadiadwala, Sanjay Tandon, Zanai Bhosle, Rahul Thackeray, Rahul Shukla, Siddharth Kannan, Haji Arafat, Palak Muchal, Prerna Arora, Sarika Sanjyot, Daisy Shah, Riva Arora, Nitish Pires, Aarti Nagpal, Madhurima Tuli, Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Nikita Rawal, Triyoms Films - Suresh Gondalia, Uborn, Chakliart, Aavez Darbar, Maryam Zakaria, Vishal Pandey, Shivangi Verma, Vijay Iyer, Palash Dutta, and many others.

This glittering occasion provided a stage to acknowledge the endeavors and impacts of these exceptional individuals who have motivated, entertained, and left an imprint on countless individuals throughout the country. Mid-Day India was delighted to have organized this grand celebration and extended invitations to the media, fans, and supporters to partake in commemorating the extraordinary talents and the influence of these remarkable figures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor