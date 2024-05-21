MilesWeb Enhances Server Management: Enjoy Free cPanel on VPS and Dedicated Hosting

BusinessWire India

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: MilesWeb, a leading web hosting provider, is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its service offerings. Effective immediately, MilesWeb customers can enjoy FREE access to the renowned cPanel control panel on all managed VPS and dedicated hosting plans.

This strategic move reflects MilesWeb's commitment to simplifying server management for its valued clients. By including cPanel at no additional cost, MilesWeb empowers users with an intuitive and powerful interface to effortlessly manage their hosting environment.

cPanel, a widely acclaimed control panel solution, equips users with a comprehensive suite of tools for website management, email administration, file management, and more. With its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, cPanel streamlines the process of configuring and managing servers, making it an indispensable tool for both beginners and experienced users alike.

"Our decision to offer free cPanel on our VPS and Dedicated Hosting plans underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional value and simplicity to our customers," said Deepak Kori, Founder, MilesWeb Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. "We understand the importance of providing intuitive and efficient server management tools, and cPanel perfectly aligns with our mission to empower our clients with the resources they need to succeed online," he added.

MilesWeb's VPS and Dedicated Hosting plans are renowned for their performance, reliability, and scalability, catering to the needs of businesses and individuals with varying requirements. With the addition of Free cPanel, customers can now leverage the full potential of their hosting environment with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Key Features:

* User-friendly Interface: Navigate server management tasks effortlessly with cPanel's intuitive interface.

* Powerful Functionality: Access a comprehensive suite of tools for website management, email administration, file management, and more.

* Enhanced Security: Implement robust security measures to safeguard the hosting environment and data.

* 24/7 Support: Receive expert assistance from MilesWeb's dedicated support team, available round-the-clock to address any queries or concerns.

Existing and new customers can take advantage of this exciting offer immediately by signing up for a managed VPS or dedicated hosting plan on MilesWeb's website.

For more information about MilesWeb's hosting solutions or to explore their range of services, visit www.milesweb.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor