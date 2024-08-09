Milind Soman announces 3rd edition of Unity Run targeting a 240 km barefeet run from Pune to Vasai Virar Fort

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: India's iconic fitness enthusiast and ultramarathon runner Milind Soman is gearing up to launch the 3rd edition of the Unity Run, an inspiring event that spans 240 kilometers from Pune to Naigaon - Vasai Virar Fort. This 3rd edition of Unity Run marks the celebration of 78 years of India's Independence, highlighting the spirit of unity, peace, and perseverance that has shaped the nation's journey. Powered by Ampere Nexus and Lifelong, the solo run will commence on August 10th and conclude on August 13th, symbolizing the strength and resilience of India as it continues to forge ahead as a united and diverse country.

The Unity Run, known for its challenging and symbolic routes, will see Milind Soman running barefoot through scenic and historic locations. This year's run will weave through various towns and landscapes, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra. As in previous editions, the event aims to foster a sense of national pride and solidarity.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Milind Soman said, "The Unity Run is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of our nation. Every step taken is a tribute to the unity and diversity that define India. I am thrilled to embark on this journey and look forward to the incredible support from communities along the route."

While talking about the fitness, Milind also mentioned his book Keep Moving, saying, "The book explores the secrets to lifelong fitness by tracing the journeys of three remarkable individualsmy mother, Usha Soman, my wife, Ankita Konwar, and myself. It's a candid look at how each of us found what works for our bodies and minds, steering clear of quick fixes and generic advice. Our stories emphasize that when it comes to your body, you are the only expert."

The Unity Run 2024 will kick off with a ceremonial flag-off at Pune. Milind Soman, with his trademark determination and enthusiasm, will lead the run towards the final destination, the historic Naigaon - Vasai Virar Fort.

The Unity Run will feature several key stops where local communities can engage with Milind Soman and take part in various fitness activities. These interactions are designed to motivate individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles and underscore the importance of physical well-being. In the inaugural Unity Run of 2021, Milind Soman undertook a formidable 420 km journey on foot from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, completing it in just 8 days. This run, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, showcased the resilience and unity of the Indian people as Milind overcame obstacles like heavy rainfall, flooded roads, and high fever. In the 2nd edition of 2022, Milind traversed 450 km from Jhansi to the Red Fort in Delhi in a similar timeframe as the first edition. Along the way, he engaged with numerous communities, promoting messages of peace, fitness, and national pride, with the year's run focusing on women empowerment.

About Ampere

Ampere set out to take charge 16 years ago in 2008 with the foresight and passion to revolutionize everyday mobility. Aiming to make #HarGullyElectric, Ampere has built a family of over 3 lakh+ customers. Recently, Ampere launched the Nexus, India's first high-performance family electric scooter. The Ampere Nexus is entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in India, featuring multiple first-ever innovations and class-leading specifications. The Ampere Nexus completed the iconic Kashmir to Kanyakumari journey, covering over 10,000 kilometres in a single trip. This expedition set four iconic records, which were acknowledged by the India Book of Records. Ampere is backed by the 165 years legacy of Greaves and a pan-India network.

About Lifelong Online

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed keeping the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to Smartwatches. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete e-commerce flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touch points, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfillment at multiple locations across India. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

