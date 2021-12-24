Mindteck wins another project from an analytical instrument client

Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions.

The project encompasses the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software.

Jacob Pillay, Senior Vice President - Sales (US and Europe), remarked: "We are pleased to have an opportunity to help laboratories achieve more efficient performance through the enhancement of our client's mass spectrometry software suite."

"This client is one of the seven analytical instrument industry leaders that we have had the pleasure to work with over the years," added Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He further commented, "It is exciting to witness their continual success in the advancement of life science instrumentation."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor