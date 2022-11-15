Minfy again wins AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for 2022

At the AWS Partner Summit event held in Bangalore recently, it was announced that Minfy has won the prestigious AWS Consulting Partner of the Year 2022 Award - the top honour of the event.

This was the second time coming as Minfy won the same award in 2020.

"On behalf of all Minfinites, we take this opportunity to thank each of our customers for making Minfy an integral part of their digital transformation journey. We deeply appreciate AWS for recognising Minfy's contribution and commitment to leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS cloud services to make our joint customers successful. This award would not have been possible without the commitment and devotion shown by every Minfinite who went out of their way especially during the pandemic to deliver beyond customer expectations. Our purpose and culture are the cornerstones of our continued progress and success," said Vikram Manchanda, CEO of Minfy Technologies.

"Minfy has transitioned from being a born-in-the-cloud company to a cloud-native systems integrator that is on a bionic journey to build a better world for customers, employees, and partners. We've built our business using the AWS ecosystem, hired great talent, structured our practices to include Migrations, Modernisation, Managed Services, DeepTech, and innovative solutions to solve the customers' biggest challenges whilst creating new opportunities. In doing so, we will stay true to our purpose of building a symbiotic relationship between humans and the future of tech."

The past year has been an exciting time at Minfy, with the business doubling in size, solution launches, headcount, new markets and bringing in core leadership talent. The team size is now approaching 450 people with hybrid delivery centers in Hubli and Hyderabad in India and in country customer success teams. This year Minfy has invested in and sharpened its focus on key verticals including Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy and Sustainability.

Minfy's has continuously invested into new geographies including ASEAN, Australia and the US and have set up in-country sales, presales, alliance and customer success teams under senior country leaders.

"This award renews our commitment to Minfy's and AWS' shared mission of enabling customers to build a better India. We are a born in India organisation and we believe this is India's century. With our strong partnership with AWS and ability to harness the strong cloud talent in India, we are on the right trajectory to be able to make a strong contribution in all our markets, especially in this current turbulent environment," concluded Vikram Manchanda.

