New Delhi [India] September 1: On the 65th establishment day of the Indian Oil Corporations (IOC) foundation day, Union minister of Petroleum and Natural GAS lauded the role of IOC. Puri said IOC not only kept a check on domestic prices of petrol and diesel amid global fuel price hike but also ensures supply of Aviation Turbine fuels (ATF) in far flung areas in times of natural disasters.

In a social media post on "X," Pri said that in the last one year, during natural calamities like floods in Assam, or during unprecedented rains and subsequent landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala, while the brave personnel of National Disaster Relief and SDRF supported by local and central forces worked round the clock in relief and rescue works, Oil companies have played a major role from a background in relief and rescue operations. Not many people notice the work in the background that our oil companies do on a war footing like #Good Corporate Citizens to ensure all possible support. ATF supplies were rushed to the forward helipads from places as far as Dehradun, Saraswa and Mohali as stranded locals and tourists had to be rescued and evacuated from hilly areas og Uttarakhand by air due to landslides on the roads."

Puri added Oil Companies set up a 24*7 war room to ensure stranded people reach their destination as soon as possible.

"A 24*7 war room was set up @PetroleumMin staffed by senior officials, and our Marketing companies lead by @IndianOilcl to ensure that affected people reached their destinations as quickly as possible. Operations to rescue the stranded was done in a #MissionMode, to ensure that whole of government approach enunciated by PM @narendarmodi ji, came alive at a time of concern for all of us".

On keeping prices of petroleum products in the domestic markets under check when global prices were sky rocketing because of geo-political tensions, Puri lauded the efforts of PSU oil companies. In the last three years, when global prices of petroleum products were up by up to 40-70 per cent our Oil companies have kept the prices checked in the domestic market Puri said

"I wish to highlight an often ignored facet of our energy journey and the silent contributions of our energy soldiers in ensuring that India always keeps ticking, never short of petrol, diesel, never short of gas cylinders, come cyclones, storms, landslides or floods."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor