Minister Piyush Goyal discusses investment, sustainability, and innovation plans with Schneider Electric CEO Peter Herweck

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a strategic meeting with Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric and discussed company's future investment plans in India. Schneider Electric is a global leader specializing in energy management and digital automations.

The conversation, which Minister Goyal later highlighted on X, focused on leveraging India's vast talent pool and the government's supportive policies to drive high-tech, sustainable, and energy-efficient solutions not only within the country but for global markets.

Minister Goyal shared on X, "Held a meeting with Peter Herweck, CEO of @schneiderelec, a global company specialising in energy management and digital automation with a strong presence in our country. discussed the company's investment plans for india and how it can leverage the nation's talent pool and government support to provide high-tech, sustainable, and energy-efficient solutions to the world."

Schneider Electric has earlier announced to make India a manufacturing hub for the company with an investment of Rs 3,200 crore by 2026. The company will set up manufacturing facilities for its various products and solutions across India.

The company plans to set up factories in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Odisha. Presently, the company has 30 factories across India

In May this year, Schneider Electric opened one of its largest employee campuses globally, at Bengaluru. The campus covers an area of 630,000 sq. ft and features a Global Innovation Hub, Training centre, R&D centre, Skill centre and Digital Hub with a capacity to accommodate over 8000 professionals.

Schneider Electric solutions span electrification, automation, and digitization, offering a range of AI-enabled Industrial IoT solutions, connected products, and digital twin technology. Through its solutions, Schneider serves smart industries, resilient infrastructure, data centres, intelligent buildings, and homes, aiming to drive profitable growth for its clients.

Schneider Electric operates in over 100 countries, placing high emphasis on diversity and inclusion as part of its commitment to a sustainable future for all.

The meeting with Minister Goyal is expected to reinforce Schneider's long-term investment and operational plans in India, as the company seeks to expand its contributions in the areas of sustainability, digitalization, and smart infrastructure development.

