Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomes San Fernand's arrival at Vizhinjam International Port

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the arrival of San Fernand at the Vizhinjam International Seaport is a good development for the country.

The Minister said, "This is a good development in the country. India under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi is going to be one of the leading maritime nations in the world. For that to happen, we have to create world-class facilities here so that all types of vessels can be accommodated at the Indian ports. We are going to develop this kind of port in Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar Islands - both at the East and West coast of India to have global access."

Ahead of the start of commercial operations, the San Fernando, carrying more than 1,000 containers, is anchored at the port for testing. The Vizhinjam International Seaport is developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, (APSEZ).

The port is built with a total investment of Rs 8,867 crore. The state government of Kerala has contributed about Rs 5,595 crore while the central government contributed Rs 818 crore for the port. Built on the public-private partnership, Vizhinjam International Port's construction started in 2016.

Vizhinjam International Port, developed under a public-private partnership model, began construction in 2015. On August 17, 2015, the Government of Kerala entered into a concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) for the development and operation of the Vizhinjam International deepwater multipurpose port and construction work started on December 5. This vessel, carrying over 1,000 containers, is anchored at the port as part of a trial run ahead of the commencement of commercial operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a post on social media platform X, said, "This Friday (July 12), the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram will host a grand celebration to welcome its first mothership, San Fernando, a Maersk Line Vessel. This event signifies a monumental moment in Kerala's maritime history and stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Left Democratic Front government to the state's development."

Vijayan further added, "Adani Group, the builders and operators of the port, deserve appreciation for their efforts in ensuring the completion of this project. Vizhinjam Port exemplifies a successful public-private partnership, highlighting the potential of collaborative development. Join us in celebrating this historic achievement that marks a new era of progress and prosperity for Kerala."

