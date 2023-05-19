Ministry of Civil Aviation organises curtain raiser event for 'Wings India 2024'

New Delhi [India], May 19 : The Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organized a curtain raiser ahead of Wings India 2024.

Scheduled to take place from January 18-21, 2024 in Hyderabad, Wings India 2024, is expected to be Asia's largest event on Civil Aviation on Commercial, General and Business Aviation.

Wings India 2024 will bring together various stakeholders and participants from all over the world in the aviation industry.

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel unveiled the event and promo video and released the Wings India 2024 brochure on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Government is giving special focus on creating capacity for the country's fast-growing aviation market, by changing its role from a regulator to a facilitator.

Addressing the curtain raiser event for Wings India 2024 in New Delhi on Thursday, Scindia said that the government has adopted a 3-pronged strategy of creating capacities, removing bottlenecks and simplifying processes, which has helped the sector to leap from 74 airports to 148 airports in the past nine years.

Setting a target for the industry, he said that the number of airports, heliports, and waterdromes will go up to more than 200 in the next three to four years.

"As India sails on its journey from the Amrit Kaal to Shatabdi Kaal (2047), Indian aviation will also transform from being the third largest domestic market/eighteenth largest international market/seventh largest domestic and international market, to become the largest aviation market globally," he added.

Reiterating the government's commitment to creating an international aviation hub in the country, he said many air services and open skies agreements inked between India and other countries would facilitate this growth target.

In his address, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said that significant airports of the country are growing and many of them have already implemented expansion plans.

"Newer airports are getting inaugurated under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme and it will enable more people from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to come to the domestic aviation map. He said that the large order by Indian aviation companies indicates that this dream of creating international hubs in India will soon be a reality," Bansal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor