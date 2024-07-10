Ministry of Commerce and Industry Hosts Outreach Program, Spotlights Industry Leaders and Innovation

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, led by Minister Piyush Goyal, hosted an Outreach Program in Hyderabad, wherein Industry leaders, including Pushpank Kaushik, CEO of Jassper Shipping, a leading international shipping company based in Hyderabad, gathered to discuss key sectoral issues. With a three-decade legacy, Jassper Shipping boasts Asia's largest agency network, highlighting its significant role in global shipping.

The Outreach Programme aimed to foster a supportive environment for business growth and innovation in Telangana, drew 200 participants from diverse sectors, including women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, chamber of commerce, industry associations, export promotion councils (EPCs), and start-ups.

The event was also graced by G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, and D. Sridhar Babu, Industries Minister for the Government of Telangana. During the event, Pushpank Kaushik, CEO of Jassper Shipping, engaged in discussions with G. Kishan Reddy and Piyush Goyal regarding insights into the shipping and logistics industry. Minister Piyush Goyal appreciated the valuable contributions and reaffirmed the government's commitment to collaborating with the industry to meet these goals.

Pushpank Kaushik, CEO of Jassper Shipping called for increased financial support from banks for the shipping industry and emphasized the need for greater attention to this sector. Addressing Union Ministers, he remarked, "Logistics and shipping professionals aspire to become ship owners but encounter limited banking support and industry recognition. This is in stark contrast to the more supportive environments found in Vietnam, Singapore, and the UAE. It is crucial to prioritize these issues to foster growth and competitiveness in our shipping industry."

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted various programs, including Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), PM GatiShakti, Start-Up India, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), NICDC, Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Exports, GeM Portal, and SEZs. Telangana's proactive efforts to attract investments across many industries, establishing it as a highly desirable location for businesses and investors, were also recognized.

About Jassper Shipping

Jassper Shipping is a renowned name in the national and international shipping industry, serving a wide range of industries and over 115 companies worldwide. With a vast network of over 500 owners and operators, it is the largest agency network in Asia and has a strong presence in South East Asia, Africa, AG, Red Sea, and Far East. As India's most well-connected NVOCC and liner agency, Jassper handles over 5000 TEUs across various locations in India.

