Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Launches 5th Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz; Engages Maxposure for Social Media Promotion

New Delhi [India], November 12: The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has launched the prestigious Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz 2024-25, and has engaged Maxposure Limited to promote it across all social media platforms.

In its 5th Edition, the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India Quiz) is being conducted on https://www.bkjquiz.com from November 11 to December 11, 2024.

The quiz is a flagship programme of the Ministry of External Affairs aimed at motivating people of Indian origin / Indian community living abroad and foreign nationals to know and understand India better.

The prestigious online quiz was launched by the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar on November 11. Speaking about the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, Dr. Jaishankar said: "This quiz is an endeavour of our government under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji to deepen connect with our diaspora and to engage with all those who are keen to learn about Bharat."

Promotion for the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz will be conducted through the Ministry's social media handles as well as those of Indian embassies and high commissions worldwide.

While participants will be awarded a digital certificate upon completion of the quiz, 30 lucky winners will be invited for a two-week journey through India, beginning with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations in 2025, with airfare and local hospitality provided by the Government of India.

The social media promotion project will be conducted in multiple international languages and includes a mega digital influencers' integration programme from around the world.

