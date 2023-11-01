Ministry of Heavy Industries successfully completes Special Campaign 3.0 on Swachhta and pendency reduction

New Delhi [India], November 1 : The Ministry of Heavy Industries has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing Special Campaign 3.0, a dedicated initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and minimizing pendency within the government.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to institutionalize Swachhata and streamline government operations, the campaign, which ran from October 2nd to October 31, yielded remarkable results, according to the press release by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The campaign's objectives were clear: to enhance space management, make the environment clean and green, and address the backlog of pending work within the Ministry and its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs) scattered across the country.

Special emphasis was placed on efficient space utilization and improving the workplace experience in government offices. A preparatory phase initiated on September 15, 2023, played a crucial role in identifying targets for cleaning during the official campaign period.

During the campaign, the Ministry and its affiliated CPSEs and ABs identified cleanliness sites across the nation, with the goal of freeing approximately 20 Lakh sq. ft. of space and reviewing more than 76,600 physical files.

A dedicated team closely monitored daily progress and reported it on the SCPDM portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Kamran Rizvi, undertook surprise visits to various divisions of the Ministry as part of the Special Campaign 3.0.

He lauded the efforts of officials and motivated them to maintain a clean and organized workplace environment.

In addition to the cleanliness drive, the CPSEs and ABs under the Ministry also initiated various activities promoting a healthy lifestyle. The campaign was celebrated as a cleanliness festival at 781 campaign sites.

This year's campaign achieved remarkable results, with a total of 21 Lakh sq.ft. of space freed up after the disposal of scrap and other redundant materials. A total of 78,155 physical files were reviewed and 21,256 physical files were weeded out.

Additionally, 41,776 electronic files were closed, contributing to the reduction of pendency. The campaign generated substantial revenue, with proceeds from the disposal of scrap amounting to over Rs 4.66 Crores.

The successful completion of Special Campaign 3.0 reflects the Ministry of Heavy Industries' commitment to the principles of cleanliness and efficiency, contributing to a more streamlined and effective government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor