Ministry of Heavy Industries working to make India a global hub for green mobility: H.D. Kumaraswamy

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Union Minister of Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressed the 'National Conference on Building India as an Electric Mobility Hub for Viksit Bharat', organized by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi.

The event witnessed participation from prominent industry leaders, including Deepak Sood, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, and Nishant Arya, Chairman, National Council on Green Mobility.

In his address, Union Minister Kumaraswamy emphasized the Ministry's unwavering commitment to advancing India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

"Our commitment to advancing India's EV ecosystem focuses on fostering local manufacturing and promoting sustainable growth. This aligns perfectly with PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' as well as our national goal of achieving Net Zero by 2070. Embracing electric mobility means transforming transportation, creating jobs, reducing fossil fuel dependence, and driving towards a cleaner, greener future. These visionary goals guide the Ministry of Heavy Industries' tireless efforts to make India a global hub for electric mobility," the Minister said.

He highlighted that the focus is not only on promoting local manufacturing but also on driving sustainable growth across the nation. The Minister pointed out that these efforts are in perfect alignment with the visionary goals of PM Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiatives, as well as India's national objective of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.

The Minister also noted that embracing electric mobility is a transformative step towards modernizing India's transportation sector. Beyond environmental benefits, this shift is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels, and contribute to a cleaner, greener future. These initiatives reinforce India's position as a global leader in sustainable development and technological innovation.

During the event, Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the PMO delivered a special address. He discussed the global progress in the EV sector, noting that different countries are at various stages of development. He stressed that India has no choice but to embrace EVs due to environmental challenges. While the shift from roads to railways for heavy transport will take time, he highlighted the potential of electric trucks and suggested transitioning to electric ambulances. He emphasized the need for more charging points at petrol stations, parking lots, and other locations.

Nishant Arya, Chair, National Council on Green Mobility, ASSOCHAM highlighted the need for infrastructure support to drive further growth and the role of technological advancements. With the right backing, Arya believes India could become the EV powerhouse of the world.

The conference serves as a crucial platform for stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on strategies that will further accelerate the country's journey towards sustainable transportation and economic growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor