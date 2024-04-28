Ministry of Mines to hold critical minerals summit

New Delhi [India], April 28 : The Ministry of Mines is set to host the 'Critical Minerals Summit: Enhancing Beneficiation and Processing Capabilities' on April 29-30 in the national capital.

According to a release by the Ministry of Mines, the summit aims to facilitate collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation in the field of critical mineral beneficiation and processing.

The ministry is organizing the summit in collaboration with Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (Shakti), Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and the Indian Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD).

The summit is set against the backdrop of India's rapid economic growth and ambitious clean energy targets, which underscore the urgent need for securing a domestic supply of Critical Raw Materials (CRMs) essential for key technologies, including renewable energy systems and electric vehicles.

Critical minerals are those minerals that are essential for economic development and national security.

The summit will also feature active dialogue and workshops on critical issues such as mineral auction progress, policy incentives for CRM ecosystem development, and the advancement of environmentally sustainable solutions.

Stakeholders from diverse group, including industry leaders, startups, government officials, scientists, academics, and policy experts are also participating in the summit.

The technical sessions in the summit will focus on eight key minerals, including Glauconite (Potash), Lithium - Rare Earth Elements (Laterite), Chromium, Platinum Group, Graphite, Tungsten associated with Graphite, Rare Earths (RE), and Vanadium associated with Graphite.

India has identified 30 critical minerals taking into account its requirements for sectors like defence, agriculture, energy, pharmaceutical, and telecom and in line with its Atmanirbar (self-reliance) roadmap.

The overarching goal of the Critical Minerals Summit is to empower government and industry stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and tools to accelerate domestic CRM production, supporting India's economic growth and sustainability objectives.

