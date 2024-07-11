Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions announces e-office rollout to 133 offices

New Delhi [India], July 11 : As part of its 100-day agenda, the Government of India has unveiled a plan to implement the e-office platform across 133 attached, subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, aims to further streamline and digitize government operations.

According to a press release, in an inter-ministerial consultation meeting convened by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on July 10, 2024, representatives from all Ministries, Departments, and relevant offices participated.

During this meeting, the timelines for onboarding to the e-Office platform were established, marking a significant step towards enhancing governmental efficiency.

Between 2019 and 2024, the e-Office platform saw remarkable success in the Central Secretariat, with 94 per cent of files and 95 per cent of receipts being handled electronically, read a press release.

This transition to digital processes not only improved efficiency but also led to the development of e-office analytics, providing deeper insights into government operations.

Building on this success, the government decided to extend the e-office platform to all attached, subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies.

Following extensive inter-ministerial consultations, 133 offices were identified for this implementation. On June 24, 2024, DARPG issued detailed guidelines for the adoption of the e-Office platform in these offices, read the press release.

The inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by Secretary DARPG V. Srinivas, included senior officials from various ministries and departments, as well as representatives from the 133 identified offices.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), represented by Deputy Director General Rachna Srivastava, presented the technical details and procedural guidelines for the e-Office implementation.

Each ministry and department will coordinate with their respective attached, subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies to appoint nodal officers who will oversee the e-office implementation process, stated the press release.

Ministries and departments are tasked with setting up necessary data centres to support the e-office infrastructure.

Offices will submit requisitions to NIC detailing the number of users and licenses required, ensuring a smooth and timely onboarding process.

The roadmap for e-office implementation is structured to ensure all 133 offices are onboarded within the government's 100-day agenda. This initiative is expected to bring about a significant transformation in how government offices manage their operations, leading to enhanced transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor