Ministry of Skill Development partners with Swiggy to launch 'Swiggy Skills' initiative in line with Viksit Bharat 2047 vision

New Delhi [India], September 7 : In alignment with the Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has partnered with Swiggy to introduce the 'Swiggy Skills' initiative.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to enhance skilling and employment prospects within Swiggy's food delivery and quick commerce network by offering a variety of opportunities in restaurant operations and retail management.

The 'Swiggy Skills initiative will integrate Swiggy's partner platform with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), granting access to a range of online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules. This collaboration is expected to benefit approximately 240,000 delivery partners and restaurant staff associated with Swiggy.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, emphasised the importance of the logistics sector in achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.

He said, "For India to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, the logistics sector will play a key role. Keeping that in mind, our government has launched the National Logistics Policy in India.

He added, "We are also creating an enabling ecosystem for the growth in this sector where skilling and education work hand in hand. Today's partnership showcases how public-private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the sector. There are huge opportunities in this space, and we wish to see more corporations engaging with us."

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "The partnership will drive transformation at two levels. It will increase the economic contribution of the retail and supply chain logistics sector while creating skilling, upskilling, and reskilling opportunities for the workforce, aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister."

He added, "Integrating with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), under the initiative, Swiggy Skills, the Swiggy partner platform will enable its ecosystem to access skill loans, courses, credits, and certifications, empowering individuals to enhance their skills and livelihood opportunities through this platform."

Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary of MSDE, along with other senior officials, attended the launch event. Under the Swiggy Skills initiative, the Swiggy partner platform will be integrated with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) to provide certification courses and training modules across Swiggy's ecosystem.

This will enable delivery partners and the staff of restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules for enhanced employability.

Further, Swiggy will assimilate youth, who have undergone training under MSDE's schemes and programs into their ecosystem in various job roles.

Additionally, there are also plans to provide internship opportunities to the youth, who can then be absorbed in Swiggy's quick commerce operations.

At the signing of this partnership, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "We plan to integrate with MSDE's Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across our partners' apps, enabling almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of our 2 lakh restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules."

He further said, "Second, youngsters who have undergone training under MSDE's program for operational roles such as retail and logistics management, and operational aspects of F&B business, will be connected to Swiggy's ecosystem of restaurants and retail backend operations, where they can find suitable opportunities."

"In Swiggy Instamart operations, we will be able to provide recruitment to 3,000 individuals across the country. We have also planned to provide training and internships to 200 people trained by MSDE, in our quick commerce operations at the senior level, and finally Swiggy, under our employee volunteering program, will be able to provide in-house expertise to create training modules on emerging issues such as artificial intelligence (AI), marketing, retail, quick commerce, logistics, and more," he added.

