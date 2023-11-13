Minotti Opens Its Premier Mumbai Store, Showcasing Italian Furniture Elegance

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], November 13: Minotti, an Italian brand known for its contemporary furniture designs, opened its flagship store in Mumbai recently. The company was established by Alberto Minotti in 1948. This is the third mono-brand store in the country and the second one after Ahmedabad, which was inaugurated in collaboration with the local partner, Design Italiano sprawled across 3,700 sq ft, the Mumbai flagship store is located at the Kitab Mahal building in Fort.

The store is created especially for design lovers, as well as architects and designers, to support them in their projects and creative process. The visits also are kept by appointment only for this. The interior design, conceived and created by Minotti Studio, the company's in-house creative department, presents a masterful alternation of colours and sophisticated textural choices. "The relationship between Design Italiano and Minotti is well-established and based on mutual trust. Since the opening of our first flagship store in Ahmedabad in 2012, we have seen a strong high demand for our collections, hence the decision to open in Mumbai with the aim of supporting even more customers, architects and designers. We offer tailor-made and unique design solutions and shopping experiences, equivalent to a visit to our Italian or European showroom," say Tarak Shah and Massimo Alberto Ottone, partners of Design Italiano.

At the Mumbai store, three living room islands add a dynamic feel to the space, presenting some of the brand's latest furnishing pieces: the Connery, Twiggy and Dylan seating systems, all designed by Rodolfo Dordoni. The store hosts two lounge areas with the Oliver table, accompanied by the Lars and Sendai seats by Inoda+Sveje, and the Torii Bold family of seats by Nendo.

Renato Minotti and Roberto Minotti, Co-CEOs of Minotti add, "The Indian market is rapidly expanding, keen on quality, uniqueness and craftsmanship. This year, we have intensified the expansion of our worldwide network and the new store in Mumbai is part of that strategic plan, with the aim of creating a direct and authentic connection with local clientele without any intermediaries such as sourcing agents, importers or dealers of local brand resellers".

The launch of Minotti store in Mumbai is the timely move to establish authenticity of original high end furniture in India that has seen proliferation of huge number of counterfeit products from China or from locally made carpenters. This will help real buyers to have authenticate products directly from the brand.

More interestingly, all the visits to Minotti store is kept by appointment only to distinguish from normal furniture shop to a boutique which has potential to offer a lifestyle solution beyond just furniture. It was widely welcomed by Design community and people who appreciates beauty and design aesthetics.

Design Italiano is aiming to expand further network of Minotti stores in various other cities of India and also keen to actively control the designated market from unauthorised practices.

