Minskinn Skincare Offers Korean-inspired Sustainable, Effective Solutions with Indian Needs

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 3: Minskinn Skincare, launched in January 2024, is a newcomer to the Indian cosmetics industry. The brand, led by Co-founder Himanshi Lilhori, focuses on natural ingredients, sustainability, and ethical processes.

The story of Minskinn Skincare is as relatable as it gets. Himanshi Lilhori, a woman in science with a passion for skincare, found herself overwhelmed by the sheer number of products crowding her shelf. It sparked a conversation (and perhaps a playful nudge from her husband) about the need for a simplified yet effective skincare routine.

“There just weren’t many options that addressed multiple concerns or were simply too expensive,” explains Himanshi. “I saw an opportunity in the market for a brand that offered real results without being pricey.”

Inspired by Korea, Powered by Nature

Taking a cue from the ever-popular Korean skincare trends, Minskinn prioritizes natural, plant-based ingredients sourced directly from South Korea. Their products are formulated with advanced hydration technology for long-lasting moisture, perfect for the Indian climate. This focus on natural ingredients goes hand in hand with a need to bring transparency to the market. Minskinn also makes all ingredients clear, letting customers make informed decisions about what they put on their skin.

Holistic Beauty for All

Minskinn was founded on a personal desire for high-quality, effective skincare solutions that promise to simplify regimens while delivering actual results. The brand champions ethical sourcing and fair trade practices throughout its supply chain. It strives to minimize its environmental footprint, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Here’s the good news: Minskinn’s gentle and effective formulas are suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Its multi-tasking products address multiple concerns at once, offering solutions for hydration, anti-ageing, and brightening – all in one go.

Woman Behind Minskinn Skincare

“Minskinn Skincare was born from my knowledge of a blend of scientific understanding and business sense,” says Himanshi Lilhori. With a background in BSc in Biotechnology, an MBA in Human Resources and IT and a Certified Skincare Coach (CSC), Himanshi wanted to bridge the gap between creative product development and what consumers truly need. That's why she steers Minskinn towards sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free practices. Her dedication to natural ingredients reflects the brand’s core value of holistic beauty and well-being.

What's Next For Minskinn?

Currently available online on their website and Amazon, Minskinn is gearing up for expansion to other marketplaces. The brand also has exciting new product launches on the horizon, including a 100% mineral sunscreen, Copper Peptide Serum, and a Vitamin C and alpha arbutin serum.

Minskinn, with its emphasis on natural ingredients, practical solutions, and a commitment to sustainability, is building itself as a refreshing option in the Indian beauty industry.

